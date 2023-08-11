Opponents better take heed: Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon will play with reckless abandon in the 2023 NFL season.

Although Dillon had 770 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while playing behind Aaron Jones, the former felt he could've played with more tenacity in 2022, per APNews.com's Steve Megargee (via Heavy on Packers' Sean Deveney).

“I think I just really need to play just a little bit more – it's hard to put a word on it – but like passionate. I think I need to go out there and just play a little bit more reckless, so not trying to play perfect, not trying to play perfect football. Nobody does. Just kind of go out there and for a lack of words, kind of make defenses feel me,” Dillon said on Thursday.

The Packers' AJ Dillon wants to run harder than ever in his four-year NFL career. He wants to make opponents think twice about tackling him.

“Even though we might be running and there's only four yards here to get, make it a hard four yards. Make sure the next time running the ball, those defenders feel that, they think about it next time, and just kind of deliver the blow a little bit more,” Dillon explained.

The 6'0″, 247-lb. Dillon certainly has the tools to become a more bruising runner this season. Not only that, but also expect Packers head coach Matt LaFleur to use him as a pass-catcher in 2023. Dillon had a combined 62 receptions the past two years.

Expect a better AJ Dillon thriving in the post-Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay

AJ Dillon knows how to listen to constructive criticism and use it to his advantage. For instance, a fan critcized him on Twitter three months ago because opponents had a field day tackling Dillon low in previous years. Instead of firing back, Dillon took the criticism to heart and vowed to improve.

Packers running backs coach Ben Simmans also criticized Dillon for his inconsistent play in 2022. Expect a better AJ Dillon proving his naysayers wrong in the post-Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay.