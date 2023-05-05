Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

AJ Dillon is entering his fourth season with the Green Bay Packers. As Dillon looks to keep improving, the Packers running back has listened to the constructive criticism and outlined a plan for his future success.

A fan on Twitter called Dillon out for how susceptible he is to ankle tackles. Rather than trash talk the fan, Dillon gave an open response acknowledging his faults while highlighting his strengths.

“I’m constantly growing and evolving as a player, one thing I can guarantee is as long as I play I won’t ever get complacent of satisfied with good enough,” Dillon wrote, “There is always room for improvement and things to work on.”

“That being said, understand me just like everyone in the NFL are working to enhance our skillset,” Dillon continued. “Understand that the players you’re talking about watch the same film and tape x100 more and are more focused to taking their game to the next level.”

Dillon went on to thank Packers fans with a final message of growth from each NFL athlete. He made sure to let the fan who called him out know there was no beef and that he appreciated his insight.

As for his original, critique, Dillon said he is focusing on improving against ankle tackles. He understands he needs to improve that area of his game and has been utilize knee drive techniques to get there.

It isn’t often that athletes are open about their flaws. Especially when they’re getting called out by fans. However, AJ Dillon has bucked the trend. As he looks to put together his best Packers season yet, the running back is taking the criticism to heart and using it for good.