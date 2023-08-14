The Green Bay Packers are entering a new era. After the departure of Aaron Rodgers, this team will be trotting out a completely different team, especially on offense. Gone are the old guard of wide receivers and tight ends. Now, they have a new crew of pass-catchers to help Jordan Love grow.

Already, one of these players are working on replacing a role previously held by a veteran. Malik Heath, one of the Packers' receivers, is being tasked as the “goon”, the enforcer of the squad after Allen Lazard's departure. When asked about his new “role”, Heath expressed excitement at being able to fill this role.

“They're looking for a goon, so I'm going to try to fill that role,” said Heath, the Ole Miss product who also had three catches for 36 yards. “I'm going to try to do anything I can to make the team.”

What do the Packers mean by saying that Heath is a “goon”, just like Lazard was? Well, they are referencing his blocking abilities. While pass catching is quite literally a wide receiver's main job description, they also do a lot of things on the field. One of the more underrated parts of wide receivers is their ability to hold their own either in run blocking scenarios or as a lead blocker for a teammate on the run. When you're not an elite WR, you do all those little things to catch the attention of the coaching staff.

That's exactly what happened with Heath's block for QB Sean Clifford during their preseason game. He might not do a lot of catching, but the Packers WR will likely get some run as a guy who does all the little things well for the team.