Jordan Love is going through a massive transformation this offseason for the Green Bay Packers. A year ago, the backup quarterback looked lost on the field. Fans were starting to question the front office’s decision to draft Love in the first round. Some were even calling for him to be traded, despite rarely seeing the field.

This time around, though, Love looks a lot more comfortable on the field. It hasn’t shown up on the stat sheet, but the eye test shows a more composed and confident Love. The Packers QB has looked extremely solid during the preseason: a massive improvement from his first pre-season appearance. His growth as a player has earned him some high praise from Aaron Rodgers. (via USA Sports)

“I’m always harping on the little things. The reads and stuff, just understanding the offense, I think he’s definitely become a master of the offense.”

Rodgers, ever the meticulous critic, also said that he’s liking what he sees from Love’s 2022 preseason games. The Packers QB noted the “little things” that has helped the young signal-caller improve his game.

“But it’s just the little things that are really going to help him level up, and a lot of it is footwork and little things like arm angles on run action, his keeper fakes, his hard-action fakes, his run solutions and RPO game, helping to marry up with the running game. That’s what I like seeing.”

A year ago, the Packers fanbase was worrying hard about their future at quarterback post-Aaron Rodgers. Now, though, with the improvements from Jordan Love, fans can rest a bit easy about life after A-Rod. For now, they’ll focus their attention on winning one more Lombardi for their esteemed franchise.