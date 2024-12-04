The Green Bay Packers improved to 9-3 on the season after dominating the Miami Dolphins defense in a 30-17 victory on Thanksgiving. Green Bay has won three straight games and seven of the last eight. Running back Josh Jacobs has helped power the Packers win streak with five touchdowns in the last three games.

Jacobs has been a workhorse for Green Bay, racking up 71 touches in the last three games – nearly 24 opportunities per contest. Head coach Matt LaFleur is learning to work with the sixth-year veteran in an effort to keep him fresh by limiting his practice reps.

“He does a great job communicating with us where he’s at… I trust him in terms of, if he needs more, that he’ll let us know and if he needs less, he’ll also let us know. But we are mindful of just how many reps he’s getting throughout the course of the week,” LaFleur said per Bill Huber on si.com.

Despite his coach’s effort to be mindful of his workload in practice, Jacobs just wants the ball. “They be getting on me because they be wanting me to take less reps… but I think it’s important for the guys to see me work. I think it’s important to get the reps. So, I practice,” Jacobs said.

The approach is working. After 12 games, the All-Pro RB already has 1,247 total yards and nine touchdowns. He’s rushed for 987 yards and eight scores while adding 27 receptions in his debut season with the Packers.

Josh Jacobs has feasted in his first season with the Packers

Green Bay wrecked the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Week 12 and Jacobs handled 26 carries. The team then had a quick turnaround, playing on Thanksgiving. The Packers’ back had 23 touches against the Dolphins on Thursday, giving him 49 opportunities in a five-day span, a feat that greatly impressed LaFleur.

Jacobs was selected with the 24th overall pick in the 2019 draft by the then Oakland Raiders. He spent the first five years of his career with the Raiders before signing a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers before the 2024 season.

Jacobs’ bruising, physical style compliments the aerial attack orchestrated by quarterback Jordan Love. The pairing has paid off as Green Bay is currently the sixth seed in the NFC.

While Jacobs wants the Packers to keep feeding him, he appeared to take the phrase a bit too literally on Thanksgiving when he grabbed a giant tray of food mid-interview and walked off with it. Jacobs’ intention was to share the feast with fans but he ultimately brought the meal to the locker room so his teammates could chow down.

The Packers have yet another Thursday night game in Week 14 as the team will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions. Green Bay has an opportunity to avenge the only loss the team has suffered in the last eight games. The 11-1 Lions have a two-game lead over the Packers in the NFC North.