Doing what no player normally does, Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs took a plate of Thanksgiving food mid-interview after their Thanksgiving day win over the Miami Dolphins. Per tradition, the winner of Thanksgiving Day NFL games celebrates with a victory lunch or dinner. When players step in for postgame interviews, the food and sides are typically turkey and classing Thanksgiving fixings. Players usually chow down with a few bites, and that’s that. However, Jacobs hilariously took it to a different level after a dominant performance against the Dolphins.

Jacobs took the entire plate of food mid-interview and hastily walked away with it, proudly saying, “And we gone!” as he walked off camera. The Green Bay running back's goal was to share it with Packers fans in the stands. However, Jacobs didn't want to upset his teammates, so he changed his mind and shared the feast with his friends at the last minute.

“We trust his hands,” broadcaster Mike Tirico said as Jordan Love and Isaiah McDuffie trailed Jacobs with the whole Thanksgiving meal as he headed toward the locker room. “Follow the guy who has been carrying the ball all year.”

After the win over Miami, Green Bay advanced to 9-3, and they are right in the mix in a highly competitive NFC North. The Packers hit the road on December 5 to take on the first-place Detroit Lions (11-1). With the matchup on Thursday Night Football, Green Bay hopes their offense keeps feasting like Jacobs.

Josh Jacobs and the Packers are thankful at this point in the NFL season

Although the Lions are the kings of the NFC North, the Packers aren't anything to sneeze at. Their 23 forced turnovers, including one on special teams, is No. 1 in the NFL, which makes up for a mediocre run defense and lack of a consistent pass rush. Their overall FPI ranking is fourth, which means this team is a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

However, all roads will take Green Bay through the Motor City to reach the Super Bowl. The Lions are enjoying their best season in franchise history and have been downright dominant on either side of the ball. Before Caleb Williams connected with Keenan Allen in the third quarter of Detroit's Thanksgiving Day win over the Chicago Bears, their defense hadn't allowed a touchdown for 12 consecutive quarters. Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has the offense humming with 20 or more points in ten straight games.

So, for the Packers to reach the Super Bowl, they'll have to knock off the Lions. Green Bay has already lost to Detroit once this season, a 24-14 home drubbing. Hopefully, there will be a different outcome when the Packers take on the Lions in Detroit.