On Sunday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers dropped to 2-4 on the 2023 season with a narrow 19-17 road loss to the Denver Broncos. Although the Packers had overall a strong second half effort after trailing 9-0 at halftime, the team was ultimately unable to come up with enough offensive output to put away the Broncos.

After the game, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur had a blunt take on the state of the Packers' offense.

“Obviously zero,” said LaFleur when asked about what progress the Packers' offense had made over the bye week regarding their slow starts, per Matt Shneidman of The Athletic.

LaFleur also took the time to address the loss as a whole and what it means for the Packers going forward.

“We keep digging ourselves in a hole,” said LaFleur. “Give credit to Denver. They did enough to win, but, it's disappointing to have no points at the half. I've said it before. I think anytime you hold somebody under 20 points in this league, we've got to do enough to win from an offensive standpoint, and we obviously aren't. It's just way too fragmented and just not consistent execution, and obviously, I've got to do a better job myself of putting our guys in a better position.”

The Packers are now firmly behind the eight ball in the NFC playoff picture despite the season still being relatively young. Green Bay will look to pick up its third win of the year when they take on the Minnesota Vikings on October 29.