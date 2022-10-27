Matt LaFleur drops eye-opening comment on David Bakhtiari’s rest-of-season status

Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers have been struggling all season long, and their Week 7 loss against the Washington Commanders was no exception. One reason for their struggles was that they were missing star offensive lineman David Bakhtiari, and the team was hopeful that he would be able to return for their Week 8 action against the Buffalo Bills.

Bakhtiari only played in one game last season, and made his return in Week 3 this year, playing that game and the next three. But Bakhtiari was inactive in Week 7, prompting some questions for LaFleur about his status moving forward.

Bakhtiari practiced on Wednesday, but LaFleur offered a concerning update regarding Bakhtiari’s status for the remainder of the season.

Via Rob Demovsky:

“No update on Allen Lazard (shoulder) from Matt LaFleur. Christian Watson (hamstring) will practice for a 2nd straight day. On David Bakhtiari, who practiced yesterday after missing last Sunday’s game: ‘That situation’s going to be fluid the rest of the year.'”

This is certainly a strange update from LaFleur, and it doesn’t exactly sound like good news for Bakhtiari and the Packers offensive line. Considering Bakhtiari practiced on Wednesday, it seems like he has a good shot at suiting up for the Packers in Week 8, but LaFleur’s comments will certainly cast that in a bit of doubt for the next few days.

The Packers need Baktiari on the field as much as possible, as he’s vital to keeping Aaron Rodgers standing upright and opening holes for the ground game. If he can’t play in Week 8, that would be a huge loss, but even if he can, it looks like his status is going to be worth keeping an eye on throughout the rest of the season.