Published November 18, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The danger of missing the 2022 NFL playoffs is very real for the Green Bay Packers. It just got even more serious after they lost to the Tennesee Titans at home Thursday night to the tune of a 27-17 score. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sounded despondent following the Packers’ loss, seemingly struggling to put into words the pain of absorbing another loss in a challenging and growingly underwhelming campaign for Green Bay.

“I don’t even know what to say. This was nothing like a few days ago,” LaFleur said in a postgame press conference, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “We’re not in a very good position right now that’s for sure. Told the guys there is no margin for error.”

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passed for 227 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 24-of-39 completions, but that was mostly it for Green Bay’s offense which barely got anything else from its backfield. Aaron Jones rushed for just 40 yards on 12 carries, while AJ Dillon rushed six times for a forgettable output of 13 rushing yards. Rookie Christian Watson was a bright spot as well as veteran Randall Cobb, with the former catching both touchdown passes from Rodgers and the latter pacing the team with 73 receiving yards on six catches with as many targets.

The Packers were feeling high heading into the game against the Titans, as they snapped a brutal five-game losing skid last week with a win over the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. It looked as though the Packers were finally going to turn it around, but there they are, back to square one following the setback at the hands of the Titans.

Coming up next for the Packers is a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road.