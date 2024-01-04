This is good news for the Packers.

The Green Bay Packers are facing a must-win Week 18 game against the Chicago Bears as they try and earn a playoff spot. The Packers are 8-8 and coming off a 33-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, so they are feeling great.

Ahead of the game, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur gave an optimistic update on rookie tight end Luke Musgrave, who has been out since November 19 with an injury (h/t Kyle Malzhan).

‘Matt LaFleur says ‘it’s realistic’ for Luke Musgrave to play on Sunday for the Packers'

Musgrave recently revealed that he had played through a lacerated kidney, and he has been working hard to get back on the field. On the year, the rookie has 341 yards and one touchdown on 33 catches, and the Packers have seen a flurry of injuries hit their group of pass catchers.

In Musgrave's absence, fellow rookie Tucker Kraft has stepped in and given the Packers a big boost with 28 catches for 324 yards and two touchdowns, including four straight games with four or more receptions.

The Packers surprisingly drafted both tight ends in back-to-back rounds in the 2023 NFL Draft, but both Musgrave and Kraft have done well in their first seasons in the league.

If Luke Musgrave can return for the game against the Bears, that would be a big boost to Jordan Love and the Packers offense as they are currently holding on to the 7th seed in the NFC playoff picture, although both the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints have identical 8-8 records. and three others are at 7-9.