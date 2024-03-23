Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love sees no reason why his team can't compete for a Super Bowl in 2024. Love is dropping a bold take as the football franchise prepares for offseason practices.
“We're all very hungry for this upcoming year,” Love said on The Pivot Podcast, per NFL.com. “The confidence from top to bottom is there. The organization believes that it's the perfect time to have a chance to win a Super Bowl this year. Those conversations we had after the 49ers game were, man, work harder. Try and find ways to get better because next year we're gonna do it.”
LOVE'S TENURE IN GREEN BAY
Love led the Packers to a surprising season in 2023, taking the team to a 6-2 record in the team's final eight games. His arm helped launch the club into the NFC playoffs, where the Packers eventually bowed to San Francisco in the Divisional Round. Love finished the season with a 64 percent completion percentage, throwing for 4,159 yards. He tossed 32 touchdowns, with 11 picks.
“There's no more, ‘We're a young team.' There's no more of those what ifs,” Love added. “People know what we're about now. Obviously, we'll have that target on our back. People want to beat us. We're hungry. I know everybody in that locker room is hungry and ready to get back.”
Expectations are certainly high in Green Bay after seeing what Love could do with a full season of experience. The Packers were also forced to play with a lot of youth in their secondary, starting two rookies during some games this past season at corner and safety due to injuries in the defensive backfield.
The Packers made some moves this offseason to help that defense. The team signed Xavier McKinney, a safety who had played for the New York Giants. To improve the offense, the Packers nabbed running back Josh Jacobs. Jacobs is a two time Pro-Bowler who has rushed for more than 5,000 yards in his career. He joins the Packers after playing with the Las Vegas Raiders since 2019.
The pieces are falling into place, but the Packers certainly have competition in their division. The Detroit Lions won the NFC North in 2023, and nearly won the NFC Championship game over the 49ers. San Francisco isn't going away either. Still, Love says his Packers are just as able to win the Super Bowl as anyone else in the NFC.
“I think the only way to get that title back is to go win it, so that's what we've got plans on doing this year,” Love added.
Green Bay finished the 2023 season with a 9-8 record. Love is a former first-round draft pick in the 2020 class, taken by the Packers after playing his college football at Utah State.