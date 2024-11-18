The Green Bay Packers barely squeaked past the Chicago Bears in Week 11, as they needed a missed game-winning field goal from Cairo Santos as time expired in the fourth quarter to allow them to walk away with the win. Of course, the Packers made some plays themselves to ensure they'd win this game, with head coach Matt LaFleur highlighting wide receiver Christian Watson's contributions after the game.

Watson's time with the Packers hasn't exactly been smooth sailing, but when he's on his A-game, he's one of the better wide receivers in the NFL. That was on full display against the Bears, as Watson hauled in all four of his targets from quarterback Jordan Love for 150 yards, and while he didn't find the end zone, his 60-yard catch-and-run on their game-winning drive in the fourth quarter was arguably the second most important play of the day.

“Can’t say enough about him,” LaFleur said of Watson after the game, per Matt Schneiderman of The Athletic. “Obviously, not everything has gone his way here, but he is a resilient dude. He shows up to work every day, right mentality, great work ethic. I love the guy. I love being around him.”

Matt LaFleur hoping Christian Watson can find his footing with Packers

While Watson starred as a rookie back in 2022 with the Packers, he has struggled to stay healthy during his time in the NFL, which has led to him being a fairly inconsistent producer for their offense. He is fully capable of dominant outings like the one he just put together against the Bears, though, so maybe this will be what he needs to get going for the Packers.

LaFleur will certainly be hoping for, as the more options Love has at his disposal under center, the better off the team figures to be. Watson has some positive momentum for the first time in awhile, and he will be looking to carry it over to Week 12, where Green Bay will face off against the San Francisco 49ers in another very important contest.