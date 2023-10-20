Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur regretted chewing out rookie tight end Luke Musgrave during their 17-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. LaFleur shared his sentiments on the issue with the Wisconsin State Journal's Jason Wilde on Thursday.

“Oh that's a bad look,” Matt LaFleur said when he found out television cameras captured the heated moment no the sidelines.

“You love it when guys go 100 miles an hour, and that's how Luke attacks everything. Everything is just full speed. But there's also a feel to it in terms of, when can you tempo down so you don't run through zones so fast that you end up getting covered up? I think that is the thing that he's starting to get a better feel for,” LaFleur added.

“Going back to that route, of course he went 100 miles an hour and I'm like, ‘You don't have to go 100. Maybe go 90 miles an hour.' And he did it in the team rep and it looked better and it was well-executed,” Matt LaFleur said.

Matt LaFleur’s sideline rebuke of Packers' Luke Musgrave just part of the learning process https://t.co/4b1Xx63cqJ — Wisconsin State Journal (@WiStateJournal) October 19, 2023

The Packers' Luke Musgrave took his lumps from Matt LaFleur

The issue stemmed from Luke Musgrave running a flat route near midfield (LaFleur called for a stick route on third-and-3) in the first quarter against the Raiders in Week 5. Musgrave's gaffe led to an incompletion so the Packers had to punt the ball away.

An irate Matt LaFleur lit into Luke Musgrave on the sidelines. The tirade didn't bother Musgrave one bit. He admitted he deserved to be admonished.

“I deserved to be chewed out, so I'll take it,” Musgrave said.

Luke Musgrave played in Week 5 after he suffered a concussion against the Detroit Lions a week earlier. That was the same game a Packers fan doused Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown with beer after he mimicked their Lambeau Leap.

Matt LaFleur and the Packers hope to get back on track against the Denver Broncos in Week 7.