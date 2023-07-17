Aaron Rodgers may not have had an MVP-caliber season in 2022, but opposing coaches in the NFC North are still happy to know they don’t have to face him twice a year anymore. Rodgers left the Green Bay Packers and swapped divisions, giving a break to the coaches he's wreaked havoc on for the last 15 seasons.

“I'm so glad to have him out of the division,” a coach from the NFC North told ESPN. “He's still one of the quarterbacks that you hate to face.”

Rodgers has given a lot of teams nightmares during his time with the Packers, especially his NFC North foes. Green Bay went 59-24-1 against divisional opponents with Rodgers under center, winning eight division titles in the process.

The Packers now transition to the Jordan Love era and that apparently does not strike as much fear into NFC North coaches as Rodgers did. Love is a first-round pick and has shown flashes of being a capable starter in the NFL, but the Packers are young and unestablished, which could hurt his chances of developing into a budding star.

Of course, Rodgers was not a superstar immediately when he took over as the Packers starting quarterback. Rodgers threw a career-high 13 interceptions in 2008, leading Green Bay to a 6-10 record. Similar numbers could be expected from Love in 2023, though Packers fans may not be as forgiving this time around.

Seeing Jordan Love at quarterback for the Packers will be weird to see, but he's earned his chance to start and the pressure is on him to perform at a high level early and often. A struggling Love in Green Bay paired with a thriving Rodgers in New York would spell plenty of displeasure from the Packers fanbase.