Odell Beckham Jr. hints at Aaron Rodgers, Packers link-up on Twitter during Week 4

The Green Bay Packers came from behind to defeat the New England Patriots in overtime Sunday, 27-24. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers engineered yet another fourth quarter scoring drive that sent the game into the fifth quarter. He found rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs from 13 yards out for the tying touchdown with just over six minutes left. Packers kicker Mason Crosby ultimately kicked the game-winning 31-yard field goal in overtime, sending fans home happy.

After the game-tying touchdown, free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. showed his appreciation for Rodgers.

AR is tooo 🔥…. Honestly bro makes it look Effortlesss — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 2, 2022

About an hour later, Rodgers led the game-winning drive in overtime. Beckham Jr. couldn’t help himself once again. This time he responded to SNY personality Chris Williamson who pointed out that Aaron Rodgers and Beckham Jr. together would be hard to stop.

Who u tellin. That’s a different breed right there — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 2, 2022

Beckham Jr. is currently rehabbing his torn ACL that he suffered in the Super Bowl as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. It’s been an afterthought by many that the Rams would be the ones to bring him back.

Meanwhile, the Packers receiving corps have been the subject of scrutiny all offseason. That was only exacerbated through the first few weeks of the season. However, during the second half Sunday, Rodgers appeared to finally get on the same page with a number of them.

Allen Lazard led the team with 116 yards receiving from Rodgers. Both Doubs and fellow rookie receiver Christian Watson scored. They’ll try to keep it going next week against the surprising 3-1 New York Giants.