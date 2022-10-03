Kevin Durant reacts to Aaron Rodgers’ game-winning drive in overtime vs. Patriots

The Green Bay Packers survived a scare from the New England Patriots Sunday, winning 27-24 in overtime. Afterward, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant posted his appreciation of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on social media. He kept it very simple, tweeting “Good sh** 12.”

Aaron Rodgers led the Packers on a game-winning drive in overtime. But Sunday was far from Rodgers’ best moment in football. He struggled mightily for the entire first half, including throwing an interception returned for a touchdown with 13 seconds left in the half.

The Packers entered the week as the biggest favorite to win this weekend. The Patriots were without Mac Jones, who is nursing an ankle injury. Their backup, Brian Hoyer, was knocked out of Sunday’s game with a head injury. That left Bailey Zappe as the quarterback for New England. Yet, the Packers still trailed by a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Aaron Rodgers turned it on as the game progressed. He finished 21-for-35 for 251 yards passing with two touchdowns and one interception. Rodgers found tight end Robert Tonyan from 20 yards out in the third quarter. After Zappe fired a touchdown pass of his own, Rodgers found rookie receiver Romeo Doubs for an 8-yard touchdown with just over six minutes remaining in the game. That ultimately sent the game to overtime.

After each team went three-and-out, Rodgers and the Packers offense got it going again. They went 77 yards in 12 plays, with big completions to Allen Lazard and Doubs along the way. Mason Crosby kicked a 31-yard field goal, sending Packers fans home happy. But they shouldn’t be too happy after this performance.