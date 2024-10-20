The Green Bay Packers needed a last-second field goal from newly signed placekicker Brandon McManus to defeat the Houston Texans in Week 7. Quarterback Jordan Love was able to reach a milestone with the 50th TD pass of his career and running back Josh Jacobs was the recipient of that pass in the 24-22 victory.

Expand Tweet

Jacobs has been a powerful runner and he has made key contributions throughout his career as a receiver, but the 8-yard TD pass he caught from Love mark the first time he had caught a scoring pass in his career.

While a player is likely to make his first TD reception a keepsake souvenir for himself or his family members, Jacobs said that the football belonged to Love. “I’m going to give it to Jordan,” Jacobs said.

The Packers (5-2) moved with one-half game of the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North. Both of those teams have 5-1 records after the Lions defeated the previously unbeaten Vikings in Week 7.

The Texans had taken a 22-21 lead with just 1:44 remaining when Ka'imi Fairbairn connected on a 35-yard field goal. That play culminated a 13-play, 45-yard drive.

However, Love was not about to accept defeat, especially at Lambeau Field. He responded by leading his team on an 8-play, 44-yard drive that led to the winning McManus field goal.

Love shows off his leadership in a game where he did not have an overwhelming performance

Love is clearly a strong competitor. He had some miscues against the Texans, but he was able to respond when the game was on the line and he demonstrated his leadership skills.

Love completed 24 of 33 passes for 220 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He acknowledged that his numbers were not impressive. “It wasn’t perfect, definitely was not perfect,” Love said. “A lot of mistakes. But we found a way to win, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Jacobs provided excellent support for Love and the Green Bay offense. He carried the ball 12 times for 76 yards and he also caught 5 passes for 16 yards.

Jacobs caught the TD pass on the 212th reception of his career. He owned the record for the most catches without getting into the end zone prior to the scoring play.

The running back seemed relieved that he finally had caught a TD pass. “It was long overdue,” Jacobs said. “We talked about it all week at practice that, ‘Man, this is the week that we’re going to get (it).’ We had like three or four plays in the red zone for me.”