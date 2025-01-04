The Green Bay Packers have more bad news with their cornerback, Jaire Alexander, and his injury. After Alexander was reported to possibly return to the Packers before the playoffs, that theory might be put to rest. The star cornerback was placed on the injured reserve list ahead of the playoffs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While it was likely for Alexander to end up there, this is a definitive conclusion. He's had the most injury-riddled season of his career, playing in only seven games. However, when he was on the field, the opposing offense knew it. Alexander had two interceptions, seven pass deflections, a fumble recovery, and a pick-six.

He and safety Xavier McKinney have been ball-hawks this season. Opposing offenses have not thrown to their respective sides of the field. Now, the Packers' secondary loses a key member. It's not only the on-field production that matters. It's his leadership and mentorship towards the younger players.

The Packers will miss Jaire Alexander's presence in the playoffs

An experienced and legit cornerback is crucial in the playoffs. For the NFC, many high-octane offenses will be present. For instance, the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Detroit Lions are notable offenses. Alexander's absence could expose the secondary.

Still, the Packers have a chance to compete at the highest level. With quarterback Jordan Love, Green Bay can make a run. After all, Love dominated the Dallas Cowboys last season in the Wild Card round. History might or might not repeat itself for the Packers.

No matter what, they'll be ready for the challenge. The two Wild Card spots belong to the Commanders and the Packers. That could be the opening round of the NFL playoffs. With rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels dicing defenses, Green Bay could be next on the list. Not having Alexander could be the difference between advancing and being eliminated early.