Richard Sherman is quite evidently not a fan of what he saw from Green Bay Packers star Jordan Love after the Packers were beaten in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL playoffs by the Philadelphia Eagles. The quarterback signed a 4-year, $220 million deal coming into the 2024 season, which averages out to $55 million per year.

The new contract was based on just one season's worth of performance by the Packers' player when he led Green Bay into the postseason in his first year as a starter. Speaking about the same, Sherman said that Love should be treated as a veteran based on the deal he signed and not on the fact that this is just his second year as a starting quarterback.

Richard Sherman believes Matt LaFleur doesn't trust his quarterback

During his podcast, Sherman made the point that he never felt that Aaron Rodgers' successor had what it takes to win it all and the addition of star running back Josh Jacobs indicated, according to him, that Matt LaFleur and his coaching staff did not trust him completely.

“I don't think Jordan Love has shown me anything that really made me feel like, ‘Oh, my God, he's one of the guys. He's a guy that can can win it all'.,” Sherman said. ‘I said it early in the season. I said, ‘Oh, that's why they got Josh Jacobs. They don't trust the quarterback'. They're going to treat him like a rookie, a $55 million rookie.”

“They're gonna run the ball well, they're gonna limit his past attempts, because they don't want him to throw the game away,” Sherman said. “And they think if they have to lean on his arm, he'll throw the game away… The truth is the truth, whether you want to believe it or not. The tape will speak louder than I could ever.”

It was indeed a poor performance by the Green Bay Packers starter and the point of him performing like a rookie was pertinent. In the five Wild Card games over Saturday and Sunday, the Packers scored the fewest points on offense except the Denver Broncos. The Broncos did so with rookie Bo Nix in his first year where he has not had the opportunity to sit behind a future Hall-of-Famer as Jordan Love has.