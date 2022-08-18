Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks of all-time. It makes sense, then, that the star would demand the best from his teammates on offense. So when the Green Bay Packers’ young wide receivers struggled during practice, Rodgers made sure to call them out both internally and externally.

How did the wide receivers react to Rodgers’ rant about them? Well, they seem to be taking it in stride. Rookie standout Romeo Doubs talked about the comments that he and his fellow wide-outs received from their QB. Here’s what the rookie Packers WR had to say about the callout from Rodgers. (via ABC News)

“Aaron spoke to us about what he likes or what not just based on concepts or what he sees… He just wants us to see what he sees. So then that way we can be able to react faster, play faster and just be able to dominate and continue to be who we are.”

Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love also chimed in on Rodgers’ internal message to the wide receiver group. He said that while he relayed many of the same sentiments shared by the star, at the end of the day, it feels different coming from A-Rod himself.

“But yeah, I think it’s a little different coming from Aaron, the way he demands it. They look up to Aaron a little bit different. Obviously he’s got a lot of experience and a lot more knowledge than me. But I think we all demand the same thing. The receivers know what they need to do and everybody is on the same page with it.”

The Packers are entering the 2022 season with a lot of expectations on their shoulders. With Rodgers potentially on the brink of retirement, there’s pressure for them to earn one more ring. Can they do it this year with a younger group of players on offense?