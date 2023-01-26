Amid the uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers, rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs had a surprising revelation about his relationship with the veteran QB. During a sitdown on the Maggie & Perloff Show, Doubs admitted that he and Rodgers never hung out outside of the team facility. Despite being teammates on the offense for a full season, Doubs revealed that he and the Packers QB had never linked up in a social setting.

#Packers Rookie WR @RomeoDoubs says he never hung out with Aaron Rodgers outside the facility… not ONCE! pic.twitter.com/65n11ckUxD — Maggie and Perloff (@MaggieandPerl) January 26, 2023

“I didn’t get a chance to hang out with him,” said Doubs. “Not one time. I mean as far as being around 12… it’s always been football. In the building, in the practice field…”

Doubs did seem to recall a team get-together over Halloween, but ultimately, he and Rodgers’ relationship appeared to be strictly business. It’s something of a surprise given how frequently Rodgers praised the rookie WR in the preseason. During his rookie season, Doubs featured in 13 games for the Packers. He recorded 42 receptions on 67 targets, picking up 425 yards and three touchdowns.

Romeo Doubs and Rodgers seemed to have a solid rapport on the field, but the Packers’ 39-year-old QB and the 22-year-old receiver weren’t often hanging out away from the football field. Now, they may never get the chance.

Aaron Rodgers has been linked with a move to the New York Jets during the offseason. Those rumors intensified amid the Jets’ hiring of Nathaniel Hackett to be their offensive coordinator. With Rodgers’ days in Green Bay potentially numbered, Doubs’ eye-opening revelation shines some light onto what was going on behind the scenes for the Packers.