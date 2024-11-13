The Green Bay Packers could be getting some help in their backfield after one of their rookies has recently returned to practice. Running back MarShawn Lloyd returned to practice on Wednesday for the Packers after having not practiced since Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Lloyd, a third-round draft pick out of USC, has been battling with injuries early in his young career. During rookies-only camp, he suffered a hip injury, and then suffered a hamstring injury in the preseason opener that forced him to miss the remainder of training camp and Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In Week 2 against the Colts, he suffered an ankle injury and was put on injured reserve. Earlier this week, he was designated to return from IR, opening his 21-day practice window.

So far, the run game has been one of the bright spots of the Packers' offense, with Josh Jacobs leading the way. Having Lloyd return could ease some pressure off of Jacobs and give the Packers more versatility at the position if need be.

Packers getting healthy at the right time

The Packers have been playing good football this season, and down this stretch, they'll need to be locked in if they want to make a playoff push. The Detroit Lions are currently leading the NFC North, and it doesn't look like they'll be giving up their spot anytime soon, so the best thing that the Packers can do is continue to stack wins and find themselves in the Wild Card.

Though the Packers have been playing good, Jordan Love has been throwing a lot of interceptions, which is something that he plans to work on. The offset to that is Love is throwing a lot of touchdowns and the Packers are winning games.

“I think, obviously, the interceptions are something I want to clean up and definitely improve on, being able to be clean with the ball,” Love said earlier in the season. “I think the big focus for us is to go a game on offense and have 100 percent ball security. That’s definitely a big takeaway. There’s always different reasons for interceptions, whether it’s a bad read, a poorly thrown ball, things like that. There’s so many different ways things happen. For me, definitely something I want to focus on moving forward.”

If Love can cut down on the turnovers, it'll be interesting to see how dynamic this offense can be with the weapons that they have.