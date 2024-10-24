The Green Bay Packers have one of the most iconic stadiums in the NFL with Lambeau Field. After all, who doesn't like a good Lambeau Leap? Green Bay has always provided their team with one of the better stadiums in the league, despite being in a small media market. The team just made an agreement with the city that will keep them in their historic home.

The Packers agreed on Wednesday to offer the city of Green Bay the money needed to extend its lease for Lambeau Field. Green Bay's City Council unanimously backed Mayor Eric Genrich's negotiations with the Packers over a new or extended lease, according to Richard Ryman of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Lambeau Field's existing lease will expire in 2032. The Packers have five two-year options to extend the lease, which pays the city of Green bay a little over $1 million per year. These two sides are already going back and forth about a new proposal.

The Packers said they would invest $1.5 billion into the stadium and that taxpayers would not be obligated to pay for the investment.

“This process has become untenable, as the Packers have already invested four years in discussions and submitted three proposals without receiving a single counter proposal. If this extension as proposed is unacceptable, the Packers will not engage in further discussions,” the team said.

Don't worry Packers fans, your team is not going anywhere.

Green Bay City Council confirms there will be no impact on 2025 NFL Draft

The Green Bay City Council did make one reassurance despite the negotiations. There will be no impact on the city hosting the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Negotiations are tough and they are filled with conflict, but they also are filled with crucial conversations. We want to continue to have those conversations with the Packers. This is not meant to be a stalemate… This is not going to affect the draft and our commitment to what we pledged there at all. The draft comes first,” Johnson said.

Green Bay will host the 2025 NFL Draft, as decided by NFL owners and the league in 2023. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held on the Lambeau Field campus. This site includes several locations, such as Titletown, the Resch Expo Center, and Resch Center. The specific location for the draft stage is not up to the Packers or the city of Green Bay. Instead, the NFL will make that decision for itself.

The 2025 NFL Draft should be a boon for the city of Green Bay. It will put the city under a national spotlight and bring in millions of dollars in additional revenue.

Perhaps the 2025 NFL Draft will be the first to occur while it is snowing.