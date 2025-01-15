The Green Bay Packers looked like a team that could potentially compete in the NFC for much of the season, but they went out with a whimper in a 22-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round on Sunday. The Packers' high-powered offense sputtered throughout that game as they lost a lot of their top weapons and couldn't get much going against an elite Eagles defense.

One of the few weapons that the Packers did not lose during the game is emerging young tight end Tucker Kraft. Kraft became one of the best young players at his position in the NFL during his second season in the league in 2024, but he caught just five passes for 26 yards on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talked about why Kraft wasn't as involved in the game plan while answering a question about whether he can see Kraft becoming a George Kittle or Travis Kielce type of player in this Green Bay offense, via The Coachspeak Index.

“100% and I think that's on us to make sure that we find him and feature him,” LaFleur said. “He is, when he gets the ball in his hands, you feel him. If there's an area that we've gotta do a better job in, it's featuring the tight end.

“A lot of times, especially in known passing situations, we were trying to help certain spots [on the offensive line]. Typically, it's the tight ends or the backs that get a bunch of that responsibility. That's part of the reason [he blocks a lot]. ”

Multiple Packers offensive linemen went down during the game, which is the reason that Kraft was called upon to help out in pass protection. In addition to his ability as a receiver and a runner after the catch, Kraft is already one of the best blocking tight ends in the league, making him a very valuable asset to this Packers offense.

Tucker Kraft can be a star for the Packers moving forward

One of the top priorities for the Packers this offseason will be adding a star receiver to a very deep, consistent group of pass catchers. A true difference-maker on the outside will make life much easier for Jordan Love and the passing game next season and beyond.

A star wideout would also pair nicely with Tucker Kraft, who looks like he can be a true featured option in the Packers' game plans moving forward. Kraft has it all for a young tight end: he is an excellent receiver, runner after the catch and blocker. The Packers don't use him as much as they probably could have this season, but he will still be a key piece of the team moving forward.

His physical style makes him an easy comparison to George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers. Kittle is able to create a ton of explosive plays in the passing game for his team, and it's easy to see how Kraft can have a similar impact in Green Bay.