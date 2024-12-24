The Green Bay Packers clinched a playoff spot in the NFC with a dominant 34-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, and tight end Tucker Kraft spoke on how important it was for them to secure a spot with a few weeks to go as opposed to the last week of the season, like the Packers did in 2023.

“Well, we also know the season's not over yet, we got some football to play ahead of us, and it's important that we come back next week, I guess tomorrow, we get Christmas Eve off,” Tucker Kraft said, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. “But we'll get back up to the drawing board and make sure we're executing at a high level the rest of the season. But I mean that means a lot because last year we weren't in this position you know, we had to win out to get in and so it's important that we just focus on what's ahead too.”

Kraft also spoke on the physicality the Packers play with, and how that permeates to other guys on the team throughout the game and season, whether it is his play or someone like Josh Jacobs running hard.

“That's just guys playing for each other,” Kraft said. “We come from that effort. Guys are just trying to juice each other up with our play style. One snap at a time. And it's really great watching each other. All these guys just play for each other.”

Tucker Kraft heaps praise on Packers defense

The Packers were the first team to shut out someone this NFL season, and Kraft gave the defense its credit after the game.

“Lot of those guys are great players, I'm glad they're on our side,” Kraft said. “You know we got interception leaders. Our D-line is holding teams to outstanding rushing averages, so it's a credit to them and us being able to capitalize off the turnovers they create.”

The Packers will host the Minnesota Vikings this coming Sunday in what will be a huge matchup that greatly impacts the seeding in the NFC.