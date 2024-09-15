The Green Bay Packers were thought to be a toothless team without QB Jordan Love. Green Bay silenced their critics in front of their home fans with a narrow victory against the Colts. However, the Packers' win was not the most noteworthy part of the contest.

Apparently the Packers had a gross moment occur during Sunday's win against the Colts. Malik Willis was forced to handle a ball covered in vomit.

“I asked Malik why he didn't throw the ball on that third down, and he told me Josh threw up on the ball,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after the game. “I was like ‘That's the first time I've ever heard that.'”

LaFleur also shared a hilarious interaction he had with a referee after the incident.

“Matter of fact, the official came over to me. Shawn [Hochuli] came over to me and said ‘You know, we saw your center throwing up on the ball. Do you want us to take him out next time?' I said ‘Absolutely, please do that.' Because, I mean, you're talking about a critical situation. And it's third down, and I've never had a throw with vomit on the football so I don't know. I don't think Malik probably appreciated that.”

Good judgment call by Malik Willis to not attempt a pass with a ball covered in vomit.

Matt LaFleur's one-word reaction to Packers escaping with win in Week 2 over Colts

Matt LaFleur knows that the Packers were fortunate to get a win without Jordan Love under center.

The Packers coach gave a one-word answer about how he's feeling after the win.

“Phew,” LaFleur said, per Packers beat writer Bill Huber.

The Packers leaned on their run game to secure a victory without Jordan Love. Green Bay had an astonishing 53(!) rushes in the game for 261 yards. Josh Jacobs was heavily relied on to move the sticks for the Packers. Jacobs had 32 carries for 151 yards at 4.7 yards per carry.

Green Bay was clearly trying to avoid having Malik Willis throw the football. Willis went 12-of-14 for 122 yards and a touchdown, which was just good enough to get the Packers the win.

The Packers' defense made several big plays that helped the team stay alive. Green Bay picked off Anthony Richardson three times and limited the second-year QB to 204 passing yards. Jonathan Taylor kept the Colts moving on the ground with 103 rushing yards, but it was not enough to sustain the offense for the entire game.

Next up for the Packers is a date with the Titans in Week 3.