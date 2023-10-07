With the Green Bay Packers scheduled to play the Las Vegas Raiders, a lot of eyes will be on the Packers. Ahead of the Packers-Raiders game, we'll be making our Week 5 predictions for Green Bay.

Green Bay has a very young offense led by Jordan Love in his first year as the starting quarterback. All of the Packers wide receivers are first or second-year players. Green Bay's offense has been inconsistent with Love under center. They have shown flashes of greatness but also some bad moments. Love has completed 56.1 percent of his passes for 901 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions, per ESPN. He has also rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

The Packers offense has been as expected heading into the season: inconsistent, showing flashes, but needing more time to develop and grow.

The defense should be an elite unit on the other side of the ball. In some games, they have played at an elite level, but in others, they have underperformed. The run defense has struggled under Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry. Barry has been on the hot seat and will need to improve the run defense drastically. They are up against a talented running back in Josh Jacobs this week, as Jacobs won the rushing title last season.

Las Vegas will pose a challenge to Green Bay's run defense, and that could play a huge impact in the game on Monday night.

With that said, let's move on to our Packers Week 5 predictions.

3. Aaron Jones bounces back

Aaron Jones is a Pro Bowl running back who is in his prime. Jones had a phenomenal Week 1 performance before going down with an injury. In his return last week, head coach Matt LaFleur failed to get him the ball. LaFleur waited until the second quarter to give Jones a carry, and he only had five carries in the game.

He needs to be involved a ton more in Week 5. Jones is the Packers' best offensive weapon, and they need to rely on him this week. He impacts the game in the rushing and receiving game. Jones should be Love's best friend as he develops. Jones is the veteran of the offense and the most skilled player on that side of the ball.

LaFleur must get Jones more involved in Week 5 to help out Love and the rest of the young offense.

2. Packers defense gets multiple sacks

Green Bay has a very talented defense full of former first-round picks. They have elite players at every level of the defense, with Jaire Alexander leading the secondary, De'Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker leading the linebackers, Rashan Gary leading the pass rush, and Kenny Clark leading the defensive line.

The Packers have a ton of talented pass rushers on their roster. Gary has 3.5 sacks on the season, with three sacks in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints. They also have veteran pass rusher Preston Smith, with rookie first-round pick Lukas Van Ness and Clark on the defensive line.

Meanwhile, the Raiders offensive line has allowed 11 sacks through the first four games. They don't have a good offensive line and should struggle against the Packers' talented pass rushers.

1. Jordan Love has a career game

Jordan Love has been up-and-down through four games, as many young quarterbacks are. In Week 3 and 4, Love and the offense struggled to do anything in the first half of games. LaFleur has been able to adjust the gameplan at the half and help Love play better in the second half.

However, the Packers can't expect to win when their offense is atrocious in the first half of games. Love should have the best game of his career in Week 5 against an underperforming Raiders defense.

The Packers sit at 2-2 on the season and are in the race with the Detroit Lions to win the NFC North. This game on Monday night gives them a chance to bounce back from their Week 4 loss and make a playoff push in the NFC.