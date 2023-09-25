Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love helped lead his team to an 18-17 Week 3 victory over the New Orleans Saints to bring their record to 2-1 on the season. After sitting for two seasons behind Aaron Rodgers, it looks like the Packers may have found yet another franchise quarterback, and the team’s assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, Rich Bisaccia, loves it.

“Rich Bisaccia on Jordan Love's presence, ‘When you have a quarterback like number 10 doing the things he's doing to extend plays and showing his leadership in the locker room…I think that brings the younger guys forward faster than they think they can,’” USA Today Packers beat writer Ryan Wood tweeted Monday.

That’s an important sentiment from Bisaccia because Love is surrounded by young players at the skill positions on offense. In fact, outside of veteran running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, most of his key offensive weapons are either second-year players (WRs Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure) or rookies (WRs Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, and Malik Heath, TE Luke Musgrave, RB Emanuel Wilson)

After the Packers' Week 3 victory over the Saints, the team now has a share of first place in the NFC North alongside the Detroit Lions. Through three games, Jordan Love is 51-of-96 (53.1 percent) for 655 yards with seven touchdown passes and just one interception. He’s also ran for 74 yards and a rushing TD.

The completion percentage needs to come way up if the QB hopes to be the next Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers, but as his weapons develop, that will hopefully come. For now, the Packers are winning games, and that’s what makes Rich Bisaccia and the coaching staff happy.