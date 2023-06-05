The Green Bay Packers had a mixed bag of a 2022 NFL season. They managed to figure in the playoff race despite losing eight of their first 12 games. Sure, they eventually missed the postseason, but they still surpassed many people's expectations. However, as they gear up for the 2023 season, one move in their free agency signings stands out as particularly risky. In this article, we will explore the decision that could have a significant impact on the Packers' future success.

Extending QB Jordan Love

The riskiest signing for the Packers in the 2023 NFL offseason is the contract extension for quarterback Jordan Love. It's a move that has generated substantial attention and debate among fans and analysts alike. They signed Love to a 1 year, maximum $22.5M extension. This preceded a $20.3M 5th-year option decision. The deal includes $13.5M fully guaranteed at signing and runs through the 2024 season. This not only solidifies Love's status as the team's true starting QB moving forward. It also answered questions about the Packers' long-term plans and paved the way for Aaron Rodgers' move to the New York Jets.

Firstly, the primary concern surrounding this signing revolves around Love's limited experience at the professional level. With only 10 official career games to his name (despite being drafted in 2020), his sample size in the NFL remains relatively small. This leaves ample room for uncertainty about his true potential as a franchise quarterback. Sure, Love did show flashes of promise before, exhibiting good arm strength and athleticism. Still, the transition to consistently performing at a high level in the demanding and unforgiving NFL landscape is an entirely different challenge.

Secondly, the financial implications of committing such a substantial amount of money to him cannot be overlooked. This allocation kind of limits the team's flexibility to retain or acquire key talent in other areas. It potentially hampers their ability to build a well-rounded roster capable of sustaining success in the long term.

Love's Upside

Yes, there is always the possibility that Love surpasses expectations and justifies the massive contract investment. Still, the inherent risk involved in this move cannot be ignored. The Packers have placed their future hopes on the development and growth of Love. They eagerly await the moment when he can take the reins as the team's starting quarterback. However, should Love fail to live up to the lofty expectations set before him, the repercussions could be far-reaching. These could even pose significant challenges for the Packers moving forward.

The success or failure of this risky move will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of the Green Bay Packers' future. Should Love blossom into the franchise quarterback the organization envisions, the team stands to benefit greatly. This would ensure a seamless transition from the legendary Rodgers era. On the other hand, if Love fails to deliver on the immense potential and falls short of the expectations placed upon him, the Packers could find themselves groping for form. They would have to deal with the arduous task of rebuilding their quarterback position and facing a period of extended uncertainty.

Only time will reveal the true outcome of this daring contract extension for Jordan Love. The Packers' decision to invest heavily in their young quarterback represents a calculated gamble. On one hand, the reward could be transformative, propelling the team to new heights. On the other hand, the potential consequences could reverberate throughout the organization. A negative outcome would trigger a process of reevaluation and potentially alter the team's future path.

Other Risky Signings

Alongside Love's contract extension, there are a couple of additional signings that could be considered risky for the Packers. These include signing safety Tarvarius Moore to a one-year contract. Moore, a former first-round pick, has struggled with injuries in recent seasons. The Packers are hopeful that he can stay healthy and make a meaningful impact in the 2023 season.

They also gave offensive tackle Yosh Nijman a one-year contract. He is an undrafted free agent and has shown potential but has yet to complete a full season due to injuries. The Packers are relying on his development and consistency in the upcoming season.

Looking ahead, as the Packers gear up for the 2023 NFL season, the risky move of extending Jordan Love's contract looms large. The decision to invest heavily in a backup quarterback with limited experience poses financial challenges and uncertainties for the team's future.

While the Packers have made other notable signings in free agency, these moves also carry an element of risk. To achieve success in 2023, the team's fortunes will depend on the health and performance of key players. Of course, foremost among these is Love's development, in addition to the defensive unit.

Despite the risks, the Green Bay Packers possess significant potential with a talented roster, a talented quarterback, and a skilled head coach. They have the ability to make another deep playoff run and potentially contend for the Super Bowl once again. That's if they can navigate the challenges ahead, maintain good health, and capitalize on opportunities.