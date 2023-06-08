Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs' comparison between current starting quarterback Jordan Love and former teammate Aaron Rodgers has quickly become one of the most hottest takes of the entire offseason.

“I think Jordan is a really good quarterback,” Doubs told Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin. “When you go from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan, Aaron was a really great quarterback, but I believe Jordan can do the same exact thing. So I don't really see what's the big difference.”

There's actually quite a big difference, Doubs. Rodgers has a Super Bowl title and won four league MVPs. You could really stop there, but lets just go off career starts. Rodgers has 223 career starts to Love's one. That's right. One.

Still, it doesn't mean Doubs was necessarily wrong, because although his statements may seem bold, they are not without some merit.

Romeo Doubs didn't see the best of Aaron Rodgers

To begin, it is important to acknowledge the context of Romeo Doubs' opinion. He joined the Packers during Rodgers' arguably worst season, where he played through a broken thumb on his throwing hand and didn't miss a game. The cave-wandering quarterback also posted a career-low passer rating of 91.1. His one season was just after Rodgers won his fourth MVP. It is evident that Doubs did not witness Rodgers, then 38, at his best. Therefore, Doubs' perspective is based on the potential he sees in Love, not necessarily Rodgers' failures. Doubs' lone experience with the Packers is going 8-9 and finishing third in the NFC North.

Praise for Jordan Love

Doubs' claim that Love can “do the exact same thing” as Rodgers is intriguing, though. While it may be premature to expect Love to replicate Rodgers' illustrious career immediately, the young quarterback has shown promise during offseason workouts and has been praised by key figures within the Packers organization. Tom Clements, who played a crucial role in developing Rodgers, has expressed confidence in Love's physical abilities, decision-making skills, and intelligence, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Such an endorsement from someone with extensive experience in quarterback development is significant.

Moreover, even Aaron Rodgers himself has offered his support for Jordan Love.

“I like Jordan a lot,” Rodgers told The Athletic. “Jordan's a good dude. It's tough to be a backup behind a future Hall of Famer. You've got to kinda find that sweet spot. I thought he did a great job with that, but he's a good-hearted kid. It's undetermined, his future, but from the physical standpoint, I thought he improved his fundamentals this last year.”

The fact that Rodgers spoke so well of Love speaks volumes about his confidence in the young quarterback, considering the relationship started rocky. Rodgers, having experienced the challenge of succeeding a future Hall of Famer himself in Brett Favre, understands the pressure and expectations that Love faces. His comparison of Love's situation to his own emphasizes the belief that Love has the potential to make his mark and forge his own path.

Packers' history

Doubs' faith in Love's abilities is not unfounded when considering the rich history of the Packers. Historically, the franchise boasts an unparalleled record of success, with 13 NFL titles, the most in league history. But it's what the Packers have done since Favre that's impressive.

Since 1992, when Favre was traded over from the Atlanta Falcons, up until last season, Rodgers’ last, the Packers have been one of the winningest teams in the entire NFL with a .633 winning percentage. Meanwhile, the Packers have only lost 10 or more games twice with only five losing seasons from 1992-2022, only missing the playoffs nine times. They also appeared in three Super Bowls (two for Favre and one for Rodgers) in that time, winning two out of the three with each quarterback winning one respectively. Even if the Packers had some waning years between Vince Lombardi's leaving and Brett Favre's arrival, the modern-day Packers have generally been associated with that of a winning culture. Doubs' belief in the organization's ability to maintain that winning tradition — even with an unproven Love — is justified, given its storied past.

Packers' fans need subdued expectations

The problem with Romeo Doubs' comments come with the unwarranted expectations they create.

Love is still a young and relatively unproven quarterback. Remember, only one start. Expecting him to immediately match the accomplishments of a future Hall of Famer like Rodgers is unrealistic. However, Doubs' statement should be seen as an expression of confidence and support for his teammate rather than an outright comparison. The intent of his comments were not to diminish Aaron Rodgers' legacy but to highlight the potential and talent Love possesses. And maybe even give Packers' fans something to believe in.

The upcoming season will be a crucial one for Jordan Love as he takes on the mantle of starting quarterback for the Packers. All eyes will be on him to see if he can live up to the storied expectations set by his predecessors.