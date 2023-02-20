The Green Bay Packers failed to qualify for the playoffs in 2022–2023. Even though the start of free agency is still a few weeks away, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur have probably begun to compile their list of potential targets. Simply said, this team needs much more depth and help on both sides of the ball. Here we’ll look at five sneaky good NFL free agents whom the Packers must consider signing in the 2023 offseason.

Gutekunst has shown more willingness than his predecessor, Ted Thompson, to acquire players through free agency. However, he also typically doesn’t spend much money except for the 2019 offseason. Despite this, Gutekunst has been successful in signing key players to the team’s roster. As a result, it’s reasonable to consider possible free agents who could come in to inject new vitality into the Packers.

Keep in mind that the Packers’ top needs are wide receiver, tight end, EDGE, and safety. As a result, it’s necessary to discuss feasible options for the Packers that are also realistic targets. This is especially given their salary cap limitations since it is not possible for them to sign multiple high-profile players.

Let’s look at five sneaky good free agents whom the Packers must sign in the offseason.

5. EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

The Packers face uncertainty on the edge this offseason. While the team will likely attempt to extend Rashan Gary, they could also benefit from signing a veteran like Cleveland’s Jadeveon Clowney to bolster their pass rush. Remember that Preston Smith cannot carry the load alone, and a rotation of talented players is crucial for maintaining a strong pass rush. With Clowney able to start alongside Smith until Gary returns, the Packers could split time between all three players and keep fresh legs on the field. A one-year deal would be a compelling option for both Clowney and the Packers.

4. WR Michael Thomas

To bolster their receiver corps, the Packers could pursue explosive WR Michael Thomas in free agency. He could fill the void expected to be left by Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. Thomas’ on-field contributions would be matched by his mentorship of younger players such as Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure. Thomas could share knowledge about work ethic, route-running, and the nuances of succeeding in the NFL. As a seasoned professional, he still has plenty left in the tank and could serve as a reliable target for the Packers’ quarterback. Thomas just has a knack for finding himself in the right positions at the right time. Although he may not make many highlight-reel plays, Thomas could excel in helping to move the chains and keeping drives alive.

Michael Thomas in the divisional round vs the Eagles: 12 catches, 171 yards, and a TDpic.twitter.com/VCOjyMRneyhttps://t.co/RUOVtDbJtn — 𝙇𝙖𝙯𝙖𝙧𝙪𝙨 (@Lxzarus_) February 1, 2023

3. S Juan Thornhill

Safety Juan Thornhill, a second-round pick in 2019, might not be a game-changer. However, in Kansas City, he has been a dependable player. Take note that he performed admirably for the Chiefs in the last games of 2022. Remember also that the Packers want every bit of help they can get at such a crucial defensive position. This season, the safety had a career-high 71 total tackles with 43 being solo and four for a loss. He also registered two quarterback hits and one sack, and his three interceptions on the season saw him tie L’Jarius Sneed for the most on the Chiefs.

2. DE Zach Allen

Although the Packers are known for their reluctance to spend heavily in free agency, adding more help to their interior defense is a pressing need. One potential solution is to pursue Zach Allen, who excelled as both a run defender and pass rusher during his breakout 2022 season. Allen achieved his first run-defense grade above 60.0 and a pass-rush grade above 70.0. That’s thanks in part to a career-high 35 quarterback pressures and an 8.3 percent pressure rate. He would be a welcome addition as a younger player who can complement guys like Kenny Clark and 2022 first-round pick Devonte Wyatt. This move would represent a significant departure from the Packers’ typical free agency approach. Still, it could pay major dividends in shoring up the team’s defensive line.

1. TE Dalton Schultz

The Packers’ current tight ends, Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis, are pending free agents. Lewis will also turn 39 in 2023. However, Dalton Schultz of Dallas is a good receiver and blocker. In fact, he has a 71.6 run-blocking grade over the past three seasons, ranking 12th among tight ends. He has also accumulated 2,000 receiving yards, ranking seventh, and 405 yards after contact, ranking sixth, with 17 touchdowns, ranking fifth. Schultz can be a reliable target in the red zone. And with Watson and Doubs taking the top off opposing defenses on the outside, Schultz can rack up yards after the catch over the middle.