Aaron Rodgers may be in the Big Apple, but he's still a cheesehead at heart

First of all, I'd like to start by tossing a well-deserved congratulations in the direction of the Detroit Lions, who clinched their first division title since 1991. If it weren't for Dan Campbell's feisty Lions squad winning the NFC North, we probably wouldn't have been treated to yet another gem of a quote from former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

(Is “treated to” the appropriate way to put it, or should I have just been honest and said “saddled with” instead?)

In his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared with Pat McAfee that he feels as though he bleeds green. The only catch is, it's the shade of green that we were accustomed to seeing Rodgers wearing during the first decade and a half of his career, not in limited action this year with the New York Jets.

“Although I'm in New York, I still want the green and gold to take the North every year.” (h/t Matt Schneidman of The Athletic).

Wow, that is incredibly sweet thing for Rodgers to say. If he hadn't thrown his Packers teammates, coaches and management under the bus on his way out of Green Bay, I'd be choked up right now. Forgive me if I'm not quite moved to tears by the same guy who in the very same interview with Pat McAfee suggested that any analysts who comment on his achilles injury first make their vaccine status known, because as you know, those things are so closely related.

During his time as the Packers starting quarterback, the green and gold took home the NFC North crown eight times, but this year, in Jordan Love's first season as the starter in Green Bay, the Packers are flirting with a second consecutive losing season.