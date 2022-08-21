The Green Bay Packers are looking forward to a rich 2023 NFL Draft class.

The 2023 class already has depth at the top of the draft. That is something the 2022 class lacked. Some players in this class have already demonstrated enough potential to be considered elite at the pro level.

Looking ahead, the Packers may need to draft for certain positions in need. Specifically, they can look at some receivers and defensive backs. Of course, the Packers have also enjoyed excellent continuity over the last few years at the safety position. Will that continue again next year, especially with Adrian Amos possibly leaving the team?

Let’s see. For now, here are the top NFL Draft prospects Packers fans must follow in 2023.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

NFL Draft prospects Packers fans must watch

3. Quentin Johnston

Quentin Johnston stands 6’4, weighs 215 pounds, and boasts of 4.4 speed. That is an uncommon combination of size and agility for a wide receiver. He also has excellent body control and tests cornerbacks vertically. The dynamic wide receiver had 16 catches of 15 yards or more the previous season. He also had a 22.1 yard per catch average as a freshman.

Quentin Johnston is the real deal. The TCU WR is a true ball winner at the X and frequently makes combat catches in 50/50 situations. One of the most talented players in the 2023 NFL Draft class. pic.twitter.com/tJXCid6j59 — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) August 17, 2022

Johnston is a threat with the ball in his hands in addition to his ability to win downfield. In fact, he has averaged 7.7 yards after the catch while playing for TCU, according to Pro Football Focus.

Last year, Johnston had 33 grabs for 634 yards and six touchdowns. Considering the offense he played in and the fact that Johnston missed the final three games due to injury, these are very impressive figures.

The Packers haven’t selected a wide receiver in the first round since 2002, which is somewhat of a running joke. Johnston, however, might change that. He possesses the size, strength, and agility to potentially break that streak. For sure, he can make an immediate impact on the Packers next year.

2. Josh Whyle

Josh Whyle of the Cincinnati Bearcats is a tight end standing 6’7 and weighing 244 pounds. More impressively, he is very agile for his size. Without a doubt, he is a walking mismatch inside the 20s. Whyle also has some juice after the catch and is a large target over the middle.

He had 26 catches for 332 yards and six touchdowns by the end of the previous campaign. There is no surprise he ranks high on most experts’ lists of top 2023 draft prospects.

Whyle also has impressive athleticism for a big man. In fact, he posted a 35 1/2-inch vertical leap and a 10-and-a-half-inch broad jump. He could certainly add a lot of size and athleticism to the Packers’ receiving corps.

When the 2023 season begins, who will be the Packers’ primary tight end? Josiah Deguara is the only tight end currently under contract for a year beyond this one. The Packers will probably be looking for one or two tight ends this summer because Robert Tonyan Jr. and Marcedes Lewis are both expected to become free agents. If Whyle is still available by the time Green Bay picks next year, he should be a prime target for coach Matt LaFleur.

1. Brian Branch

Brian Branch is a very adaptable defensive back. He currently plays the Star position for Nick Saban at Alabama, but he has the potential to develop into a flexible chess piece at the next level. Branch is capable of playing the nickel, safety, or even out on the edge. Yes, he’s that good and that versatile.

Brian Branch: Most tackles (45) without a miss among ALL defenders in College Football last season💪 pic.twitter.com/XxYDm9Bty2 — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 10, 2022

Take note that Branch concluded the previous season with a team-high nine pass deflections, a team-high 55 tackles, five tackles for loss, and one sack.

Branch stands 6’0 flat and weighs 194 pounds, but he can squat 565 pounds and power clean 335. How’s that for strength, eh? With a GPS speed reading of 22.3 mph, he also has a lot of speed.

By the time the 2023 NFL Draft comes around, the Packers may or may not be looking to add one or more safeties, and Branch should be high on their priority list. His adaptability and agility certainly make him a prime draft prospect next year.