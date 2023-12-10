We're in New Jersey, sharing our NFL odds series, making a Packers-Giants prediction, and pick while showing how to watch.

The Green Bay Packers will head to the Meadowlands to face the New York Giants at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford. We're in New Jersey, sharing our NFL odds series, making a Packers-Giants prediction, and pick while showing how to watch.

The Packers stunned the Kansas City Chiefs 27-19 in Week 13. Amazingly, they built a 14-3 halftime lead, and their defense was making life difficult for Patrick Mahomes all day. The Packers then held off a furious comeback by Mahomes and won the game by eight points. Significantly, Jordan Love went 25 for 36 with 267 yards and three touchdowns. A.J. Dillon rushed 18 times for 73 yards. Meanwhile, Romeo Dobbs had four receptions for 72 yards. Christian Watson had seven catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns but left the game with a hamstring injury that will sideline him this week. Overall, the Packers went 5 for 10 on third-down conversions. The Packers converted their one-fourth-down conversion. Likewise, they rushed for 129 yards.

The Giants are coming off a bye week and have had two weeks to prepare for a showdown, as they are on the verge of a losing season after making the playoffs last season as a wildcard.

The Packers lead the all-time series 43-27-2. Moreover, the Giants defeated the Packers 27-22 in London last season. The teams have split the last 10 games. Now, the Packers need to win to stay in the playoff hunt.

Here are the Packers-Giants NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Packers-Giants Odds

Green Bay Packers: -6.5 (-115)

New York Giants: +6.5 (-105)

Over: 37 (-110)

Under: 37 (-110)

How to Watch Packers vs. Giants Week 14

Time: 8:16 PM ET/5:16 PM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

The Packers were dead in the water at 3-6, with nothing looking good at all. Since then, they have rolled off three victories in a row, including one over their division rivals, the Detroit Lions, on the road on Thanksgiving.

Love has been the main reason for that, as he has taken his game to the next level. Now, he cannot take his foot off the gas as he faces a weaker opponent on the road. Love has 2866 yards passing with 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Furthermore, he has rushed 39 times for 231 yards and two scores. Dillon has rushed 149 times for 521 yards and a score. This week, the Packers will likely get a boost with the return of Aaron Jones, who has missed several games with an MCL injury. Jaylen Reed has paced the receivers with 40 receptions for 513 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Doubs has caught 45 passes for 505 yards and seven touchdowns.

The defense has taken its game to the next level over the past few games. Ultimately, there are four men who have continued to produce solid results. Rashan Gary has notched 17 solo tackles and nine sacks. Meanwhile, Preston Smith has tallied 23 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks. Kenny Clark has added 14 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. Likewise, Rudy Ford now has 40 solo tackles and two interceptions.

The Packers will cover the spread if Love continues to play well. Then, they need to stop Saquon Barkley.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants have had a bad season and things are as bad as they ever could be. Unfortunately, they lost Daniel Jones for the season earlier this season. Tommy DeVito has become the starting quarterback.

DeVito has passed for 697 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions. Now, he hopes to produce in his first Monday Night Football game. Barkley has rushed 165 times for 697 yards and one touchdown. Likewise, he has caught 28 passes for 168 yards and four touchdowns through nine games. Darius Slayton is their most competent receiver, with 32 receptions for 435 yards and a touchdown. Sadly, Darren Waller will not play this week as he deals with a hamstring injury.

The defense has some playmakers that can make things difficult for Love. First, there is Kavyon Thibodeaux, who has notched 21 solo tackles and 11 sacks. Dexter Lawrence is questionable with a hamstring injury, and he has notched 25 solo tackles and four sacks. Meanwhile, Deonte Banks is solid, coming in with 35 solo tackles and two interceptions.

The Giants will cover the spread if they can utilize Barkley efficiently. Then, they need their defense to stop Love.

Final Packers-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Packers likely will win this game. But are they good enough to blow the Giants out? The consensus says no. Remember, the Giants have had two weeks to prepare for this game. Expect a game that likely goes down to the wire.

New York Giants: +6.5 (-105)