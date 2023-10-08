The Green Bay Packers will head to Sin City to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Packers-Raiders prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Packers lost 34-20 to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field last week. Initially, the Packers trailed 27-3 at halftime. But the Packers inched back into the game and trailed 27-17 going into the final quarter. Sadly, a boneheaded move by Quay Walker negated a field goal and allowed the Lions to officially seal this game with a touchdown.

Jordan Love went 23 for 36 with 246 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, along with a rushing touchdown. Meanwhile, Aaron Jones rushed five times for just 18 yards in his return from injury. Romeo Doubs caught nine passes for 95 yards. Also, the Packers allowed five sacks and committed two turnovers on offense.

The Raiders lost 24-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend. Initially, it was a 7-7 tie after the first quarter. But the Raiders fell behind 24-7 at the half. Unfortunately, they could not complete the comeback against the Bolts.

Aidan O'Connell went 24 for 39 with 238 yards and an interception. Additionally, Josh Jacobs rushed 17 times for 58 yards and a touchdown while catching eight passes for 81 yards. Davante Adams had eight catches for 75 yards. Consequently, the Raiders committed nine penalties, and the offense turned the ball over three times.

The Packers lead the all-time series 9-5. Amazingly, the Packers have beaten the Raiders eight times in a row. The Raiders have not beaten the Packers since 1987. Notably, the Packers and Raiders last faced off on Monday Night Football on December 22, 2003, when Brett Favre led the Pack to victory on the day after his father passed away.

Here are the Packers-Raiders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Packers-Raiders Odds

Green Bay Packers: +1.5 (-104)

Las Vegas Raiders: -1.5 (-118)

Over: 44.5 (-112)

Under: 44.5 (-108)

How to Watch Packers vs. Raiders Week 5

Time: 8:16 PM ET/5:16 PM PT

TV: ABC and ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

The offense has been solid for the most part. However, they have been slow out of the gate and must do better to move the chains in the first half. Love will be a factor here for the Packers.

Love passed for 901 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing 16 times for 72 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, AJ Dillon has rushed 44 times for 118 yards this season. Jones has rushed 14 times for 59 yards and a touchdown. Likewise, Doubs has 20 receptions for 224 yards and three touchdowns. Jaylen Reed has caught 12 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

Walker made a mistake in the last game. Yet, he has played well with 22 solo tackles and an interception. Rasul Douglas has 16 solo tackles and one interception. Also, Devonte Wyatt has six solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. Jaire Alexander could return this Monday.

The Packers will cover the spread if their offense can get hot out of the gate. Then, they need their defense to prevent the Raiders from running the ball.

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

The Raiders are not a good team. Yet, they have an offense that can put up points. The Raiders will get a boost with the return of Jimmy Garoppolo after missing Week 4 with a concussion.

Garoppolo has passed for 709 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions. Now, he hopes to produce against a defense that is tough to pass against. Jacobs has rushed 62 times for just 166 yards while catching 18 passes for 173 yards. Meanwhile, Adams had caught 33 passes for 397 yards.

The defense is not great. Regardless, there are three key players who could make a difference. Maxx Crosby has 14 solo tackles and four sacks. Likewise, Trevonb Moehrig has 18 solo tackles and one interception. Robert Spillane has 19 solo tackles and one sack. Now, these three must prevent the Packers from running all over the field against them. The Raiders struggled in their last primetime game at home. Now, they have a chance to redeem themselves.

The Raiders will cover the spread if Garoppolo can limit his mistakes and move the chains. Also, they need Jacobs to perform better. The defense has a tall task in stopping a Green Bay offense that can get hot at any moment.

Final Packers-Raiders Prediction & Pick

The Raiders are actually the favorites here. Regardless, the Packers have the better team and will be inching to do better after collapsing against the Lions. This has all the makings of a “get right” game for the Packers. Therefore, expect the Packers to thrive.

Final Packers-Raiders Prediction & Pick: Green Bay Packers: +1.5 (-104)