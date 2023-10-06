Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to return in Week 5 against Green Bay Packers after clearing the concussion protocol.

Garoppolo's status heading to the game was a big question mark after he missed their Week 4 showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers due to the issue he suffered in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was able to join the team's latest practice on Thursday, but it really didn't raise much hopes considering that he was also able to participate in their practices in preparation for the Chargers only to miss it.

The good news is that it doesn't seem like Garoppolo has suffered any setback in his recovery and should be good to go for their Monday Night Football game.

“Raiders' QB Jimmy Garoppolo has cleared concussion protocol and is now expected tonight start Monday night vs. the Packers,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported.

The Raiders are off to an ugly start to the season, winning just once in their first four games of the campaign. Without Jimmy Garoppolo against the Chargers, they fell to even more misery with a 24-17 defeat. Rookie Aidan O'Connell started in place of the injured QB1, but he failed to get their passing game going as he ended up with zero passing TD and one interception. He did rush for one score, but that was not enough to fuel the Las Vegas offense.

Hopes are high that Garoppolo's return will allow the Raiders to get back on track. They'll be facing a Packers team that is also struggling and currently own a 2-2 record. With that said, it should be an interesting match-up between two hungry teams raring to return to the winners' column.