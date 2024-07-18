The San Diego Padres have been inconsistent in the first half of the 2024 MLB season, and barely have a winning record at 50-49. They have been great behind the plate thanks to a loaded roster behind the plate where Jurickson Profar. They need to get their pitching fixed up because it has struggled this season as a unit, despite some additions to boost that part of the staff.

Profar leads a star-studded lineup in San Diego with Jake Cronenworth, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Jackson Merrill. They are the second-best offense in the MLB right now and show no signs of slowing down.

The season has been a bumpy ride in San Diego. They have not figured things out on defense. Yu Darvish and Michael King have been solid, but no one has been amazing. They added Dylan Cease in the offseason and he has been average and not lived up to the expectations he had going into the season.

As the Padres enter the second half of the season, they face an interleague foe in Cleveland Guardians to get things started. The Padres are well-positioned to go on a run in the second half of the season. They managed to hang on to a winning record heading into the All-Star break and should only get better as the season moves forward.

MLB Odds: Padres 2024 Win Total Odds

Over 83.5 Wins: (-120)

Under 83.5 Wins: (-110)

Why the Padres Will Hit the Over

The San Diego Padres are poised to surpass the 83.5-win mark in the 2024 season. This could be seen as at least a little ambitious, but the Padres have a lot to like leading into the second half of the year.

The Padres have one of the best offenses in baseball, which has been led by a star-studded lineup of sluggers. They have depth and are versatile behind the plate. They have a top-five that is one of the best in baseball. Jurickson Profar, Jake Cronenworth, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Jackson Merrill match up well with every team in baseball.

They should get better on the mound as time goes on this year. They have a good duo between Yu Darvish and Michael King. They need more out of Dylan Cease and Matt Waldron to round out the lineup and fortify the depth.

The Padres' schedule is not challenging during the rest of the season. The NL is not as good as the AL, so the Padres should be able to find some wins where needed this year to help them get over this number.

The Padres have the talent and depth to surpass the 83.5 win mark and sneak back into the playoffs after disappointing last year. The NL does not have much depth, so sneaking into the playoffs is not out of the realm of possibility.

Why the Padres Will Hit the Under

The San Diego Padres have a lot to like when looking at the second half of the MLB season. They have the offense, but it was a bumpy road to get through the first half of the year, and there is no reason to think it might not be more of the same from here on out.

The Padres have had issues with their pitching staff all season. The quality of play has not been where it should be. Michael King and Yu Darvish aside, no pitcher has done much to impress this year. Dylan Cease has not lived up to expectations and Joe Musgrove has struggled in the pitching lineup this season in San Diego.

On offense, things have been going well for the most part except for Xander Bogaerts. He has taken a step back this season after signing a massive contract after coming over from the Red Sox in free agency in 2022 before the 2023 season. The team disappointed last season and this year they are playing much better, but Bogaerts has not lived up to his end of the deal.

Finally, the NL West is still one of the most competitive divisions in the MLB. The Dodgers are one of the best teams in the MLB and then the Diamondbacks are still the defending NL champions and are right there with the Padres. The schedule is also no walk in the park and still has its fair share of landmines.

The Padres have a path to hitting over this number, but they just as easily could miss it.

Final Padres 2024 Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The Padres have the Diamondbacks nipping at their heels in their division. However, the Padres have an offense that has been so good that they can hang with anyone in the MLB. That offense is the reason why they should hit over this number. Their pitching has not been all that impressive as a whole, but this offense can compete with anyone, so I think they will hit over this number just barely.

Final Phillies 2024 Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 83.5 Wins: (-120)