San Diego Padres reliever Robert Suarez was the latest pitcher to be hit by an MLB suspension after getting ejected after a foreign substance check. However, Suarez is playing his suspension much differently than the pitchers before him.

Suarez is appealing his 10-game suspension and will be available for the Padres in their Friday matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers. He is the first pitcher to appeal his foreign substance suspension in the league this season, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The right-hander was ejected from Wednesday's contest against the Miami Marlins before even throwing a pitch. Umpires deemed that his hands were too sticky, leading to him getting tossed and earning his eventual suspension.

Suarez vehemently denied using foreign substances and claimed that any residue on his hands and wrists was merely sunscreen. By appealing his suspension, Suarez is allowed to pitch for the Padres until his argument is settled. The reliever seems keen to do just that as he looks to prove his innocence.

San Diego is just a half game out of the third Wild Card spot. While Suarez hasn't been as potent this season, he is still a valuable member of the bullpen.

His 10-game suspension may ultimately keep Robert Suarez off the roster for San Diego's stretch run. But the reliever wants to plead his case and actually have his appeal heard. As Suarez gets loose in the bullpen, both he and the Padres will patiently wait for MLB's final decision on the length of the suspension.