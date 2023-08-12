The Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Diego Padres for Game 2 of the 3-game set at Chase Field. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

The Padres are officially in desperation mode. After coming within one game of .500 just last week, they lost four straight games and are running out of time to make a playoff push. This is a very important series for San Diego as they are playing the team that is somehow just one game ahead of them in the standings. The Dbacks started the 2023 campaign very hot but have fallen off completely as they now have a losing record. SD is (56-60) on the season and AZ is (57-59).

The Dbacks were the hottest team in the National League at one point in the season. The Atlanta Braves have held that stigma for the entirety of the year, but there was a short time when we thought the Dbacks could be World Series contenders. They might still be in their eyes but if they don't turn things around now then they might finish 4th in the division after leading it for the first half of the season. Arizona has currently lost nine straight games … yikes.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Friars is left-hander Rich Hill. Hill's first outing as a Padre did not go the way he had hoped as he allowed four hits, six runs, and walked a batter to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He did strike out four hitters in just three innings, so that is something to be positive about. The Friars need Hill and his lengthy innings badly. Michael Wacha is scheduled to return to the team soon but Hill needs to fill the final starting spot with Joe Musgrove likely out for a long time. Hill has struggled over his last five games but hopes to turn it around against a very good Dbacks lineup.

This is an interesting game for the Padres lineup. They are facing the current NL Cy Young favorite in Zac Gallen. Blake Snell is currently second, according to FanDuel. San Diego has a chance to do damage against Gallen which could potentially put Snell in the running for the lead as he has been lights out all season long.

The Padres lineup is iffy at times but they certainly were not last night. They scored 10 runs and put up six early in the game. Xander Bogaerts finished 4-5 and saw his average jump to .271. SD needs him to get back on track big time as they will need all the help they can get to climb back into the NL Wild Card race.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Gallen enters this game with elite numbers. He is (11-5) on the season with a 3.37 ERA in 149.2 innings. Gallen is even better at home this season with a (9-1) record and 1.96 ERA. However, his last start at home wasn't great as he allowed five runs to the St. Louis Cardinals back on July 26. The good news is he is coming off a seven-inning outing where he allowed just four hits and struck out eight against a good Minnesota Twins team. Interestingly enough, the Dbacks have lost all five of his last starts so the offense needs to find a way to produce runs.

That run support should come in this game. Rich Hill is known to go deep into games, but he does allow a lot of runs. Ketel Marte smashed a deep home run last night and former Padre Tommy Pham got the Dbacks back into the game with a three-run shot. Rookie of the year favorite Corbin Carroll is struggling as of late but make no mistake, if he gets back on track this Dbacks squad will start winning again.

Final Padres-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The losing streak ends today for the Diamondbacks. Arizona will cover this spread at home as Gallen and the Dbacks aim to get back on track tonight. I also like the over at nine runs as well. San Diego's offense is starting to catch fire and I expect Hill and the Friars bullpen to allow some runs late as well.

Final Padres-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+140); Over 9 (-105)