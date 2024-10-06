ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Diego Padres will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Sunday at Dodger Stadium. The playoffs are here, and we're sharing our NLDS odds series while making a Padres-Dodgers Game 2 prediction and pick.

Padres-Dodgers Game 2 Projected Starters

Yu Darvish vs. Jack Flaherty

Yu Darvish (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA

Last Start: Darvish went 5 1/3 innings in his last regular-season start, allowing three earned runs on three hits while striking out four and walking three in a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Career vs. Dodgers: Darvish has had a lot of experience against the Dodgers, going 5-5 with a 2.27 ERA over 15 games throughout his career. Additionally, Darvish is 2-3 with a 3.00 ERA over seven games against the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine.

Jack Flaherty (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA

Last Start: Flaherty went five innings in his last regular-season start, allowing three earned runs on four hits while striking out five and walking three in a no-decision against the San Diego Padres.

Career vs. Padres: Flaherty is 2-1 with a 4.45 ERA over six games throughout his career against the Padres.

Here are the NLDS Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NLDS Odds: Padres-Dodgers Game 2 Odds

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +120

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How to Watch Padres vs. Dodgers Game 2

Time: 8:03 PM ET/5:03 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padres jumped all over the Dodgers early in Game 1. Ultimately, this gave them an early head start and showed how their offense can be dangerous when clicking on all cylinders.

Luis Arraez, the three-time batting champion, kicked things off in the first inning by getting on base. Then, Fernando Tatis showed patience and drew a walk. Arraez took advantage of a wild pitch and was on third when Jurrickson Profar drove him in with a fielder's choice. Of course, Manny Machado blasted a two-run home run to cap a three-run inning.

The Padres scored in two different ways in that inning. Significantly, this demonstrated their ability to find ways to score differently. It also gave their starting pitcher a major advantage heading into his turn on the mound. Arraez, Tatis, Profar, and Machado can all do some incredible damage.

Darvish has struggled in the postseason, going 4-6 with a 4.19 ERA over 11 career appearances. But he had modest success against the Dodgers in his last playoff showdown with them and hopes to replicate that effort. More importantly, he will need to go deeper than Dylan Cease, who only lasted 3 1/3 innings in Game 1 while allowing four earned runs on six hits. The bullpen will be ready to relieve Darvish when the time comes and battle the dangerous hitters in this lineup.

The Padres will cover the spread if they can jump on the Dodgers again and build a substantial lead early. Then, they must get a good outing from Darvish, and he must the corners of the plate, while avoiding Ohtani's wrath.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Shohei Ohtani is ready for the postseason, and after Game 1, will face Darvish in Game 2. Significantly, he is 1 for 5 against his fellow countryman but has struck out twice.

Ohtani came through in Game 1 with a three-run bomb to right field. Now, the Dodgers need more of that from him, as he is the secret weapon they hope to dispatch throughout the rest of the series. Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernandez also did their part in helping Los Angeles get back in the game.

Flaherty has had mixed results in the playoffs, going 1-3 with a 3.60 ERA over five career postseason outings. Alarmingly, the Dodgers got a bad start from Yoshonobu Yamamoto in Game 1, which will put more pressure on Flaherty to go deeper into the game to avoid taxing the bullpen.

The Dodgers will cover the spread if Ohtani, Betts, Hernandez, and Freeman can get produce and drive some runners home. Then, Flaherty must avoid walking anyone or making mistakes against the dangerous hitters in this lineup.

Final Padres-Dodgers Game 2 Prediction & Pick

The Padres were 85-79 against the run line during the regular season, while the Dodgers were 80-82. Moreover, the Padres were 49-31 against the run line on the road during the regular season, while the Dodgers were just 40-40 against the odds at home. The Padres are 2-2 against the run line during the playoffs, while the Dodgers are 1-0. The NLDS odds favor the Dodgers.

Both teams have great hitters who have all contributed so far, taking advantage of some pitching mistakes and bad pitch counts. Additionally, we have seen what the Padres can do with two outs and what Ohtani can do with runners on the basepaths.

The Padres have done an excellent job of covering the spread in most cases. Yet, the Dodgers have often struggled. One thing the Dodgers do well is fall behind and rally. Because of that, there is no choice but to believe that is likely how it will play out. It happened in Game 1 and will likely happen again in Game 2. Padres cover the spread.

Final Padres-Dodgers Game 2 Prediction & Pick: San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-176)