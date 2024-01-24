The player only needs a female and male pal, a pal breeding farm, and some cake.

Knowing how to breed in Palworld is essential for creating an offspring. Overall, breeding in Palworld is pretty simple. The player only needs a female and male pal, a pal breeding farm, and some cake.

How To Breed Pals in Palworld

For this Palworld Breeding Guide, you'll need to:

Build Pal Breeding Farm (Level 19) Requires 50 fiber, 100 wood, and 200 stone

Collect Cakes To bake a cake in Palworld, you'll need a cooking pot and the following ingredients: Honey (2) – Dropped by Beegarde (Battle/Ranch) Flour (5) – Made at Mills – Requires Wheat Plantation and Water Type Pals Milk (7) – Dropped by Mozzarina (Battle/Ranch) Egg (8) – Dropped by Chikipi (Battle/Ranch) Red Berries (8) – Harvested from bushes, low level Pals, or Caprity assigned to a Ranch Overall, it takes 2,000 Workload to complete a Cake. So look for more resources while your Pals work on making one.

Place Cake in Breeding Farm Chest

Place both Pals in the Breeding Farm Both pals must be working at the base

Wait for the breeding to finish to receive a new Pal

Overall, breeding in Palworld takes a whole village (literally). Therefore, we recommend searching for Cake ingredients while your Pals actively make one. Since you can't build a Pal Breeding Farm until Level 19, we recommend collecting some of those ingredients early. For example, Chikipis can be among the first Pals you encounter on your adventure. So earning Eggs should take little time.

Additionally, Red Berries also take little time to gather, since you fan find them in low level areas. Additionally Caprity drop berries when assigned to a Ranch. However, Pals like Beegarde prove a tougher challenge to earn Honey from. Therefore, we recommend catching Beegarde to harvest honey from them at the Ranch.

For Flour, you need to collect Wheat Seeds from wild Pals or purchase them from wandering Merchants. Use the wheat seeds to create a wheat plantation (Level 15), and use your Water Type Pals to water them. After all this, you'll gain Wheat to make Flour.

Furthermore, if you want to calculate your chances of receiving a certain Pal, check out Reddit user Blahabe's Extremely in-depth breeding spreadsheet. Overall, the sheet contains over 18,000 breeding combinations among just 111 Pals at launch. That wraps up our Palworld Breeding Guide. Check out some of our other guides for the game, including how to earn Pal Fluids. The developer recently released a road map for Early Access players to get excited for.

