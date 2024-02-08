Every time you level up, you can allocate a skill point to one of five stats to improve your character

Knowing the Best Stats to upgrade in Palworld should help players jumpstart their adventure. Overall, every time you level up, you can allocate a skill point to one of five stats to improve your character. While all are important to upgrade, we feel some serve better purposes earlier on. Therefore, we created a guide of the best stat upgrades for your character in Palworld.

What Are The Best Stats To Upgrade in Palworld?

Overall, the best Stat Points to upgrade (from best to worst) include:

Health Weight Stamina Attack Work Speed

Health is the most important thing to upgrade in Palworld, since it's the only thing keeping you alive, especially on harder difficulties. While you can craft different armor sets later on in the game, you're fairly vulnerable early on. Therefore, we recommend Health should be among the top of your priority when choosing stat upgrades.

Secondly comes either Weight or Stamina. We chose Weight because, since Palword is a crafting game, you'll need to be able to store a lot to bring back to your base. Often times I find it better to upgrade my carry weight so I can gather more resources before returning to base. The worst feeling is being over the limit, which forces your player to slow down. If you're not close to a Fast Travel tower, this becomes especially frustrating.

However, Stamina is also among the best stats in Palworld. Since the game uses a “Breath of The Wild” like system, you'll need stamina for climbing, sprinting, gliding, and much more. Overall, due to the number of mountains/mountainous regions in the game, having good stamina goes a long way. Therefore, we recommend upgrading it early on.

Attack is nice to have, but your Pals should take care of most of the dirty work. Fighting other Pals is a matter of typing, leveling, and abilities, so don't waste too much time upgrading your own attack stat. The only reason you want to attack in Palworld is to support your Pal whose already fighting. Therefore, focus on upgrading other abilities, and learn more about typings, best pals to use, and attack strategies for the best ways to fight.

Lastly, Work Speed is only relevant near the end-game, when building projects get a lot longer. However, if you set your bases up right, your Pals should do most of the building for you. While a fast crafting speed is convenient, it's not immediately needed like Health, Weight, or Stamina. Therefore, only upgrade if you really want to speed things up. Other than that, you don't need to worry much about it.

How Do You Spend Stat Points in Palworld?

To spend Stat Points, the player must visit to the character screen and have stat points to spend. This is the same screen that shows your avatar, weapons, armor, and inventory. The game will show you if you have stat points to spend.

Overall, Palworld features five different stat for players to upgrade. They include:

Health – Total amount of Hit Points a player has

Attack – The amount of damage a player deals

Stamina – How much energy the player can expend before fatigue (works similarly to Breath of The Wild)

Work Speed – Rate at which the player accomplishes jobs (crafting, building, etc).

Weight – How Much the player can carry all at once.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the best way to spend Stat Points in Palworld. There's really no wrong answer as long as you find a build that works for you. However, we hope this guide helped you learn more about each stat. Additionally, hopefully it helped you decide which ones you want to focus on.

