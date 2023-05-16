Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

With Panini’s latest Flawless set coming out soon, high-end collectors and investors are already eyeing the Logoman NBA cards that can be found in the product. Rightfully so, especially after LeBron James’ famed Triple Logoman from the previous edition generated so much hype and interest in the hobby. This set, though, features a banger that will have everyone hunting for it – another Triple Logoman featuring NBA jersey patches from James, Stephen Curry, and Luka Doncic.

Panini has just dropped the chase card for their latest Flawless Basketball product… A Steph Curry / Lebron James / Luka Doncic Logoman. Thoughts/feelings/comments? 💎💎💎 pic.twitter.com/wQNK26KtJZ — cardporn (@cardprn) May 15, 2023

In a short video making the rounds on social media, Panini has given NBA card collectors everywhere a pretty good reason to drool today. The said Triple Logoman containing patches from the three All-Stars has been made public in all of its glory. The Logoman patch used in this piece of memorabilia is different from what came before, as they are designed to commemorate the league’s 75th anniversary. It also features a shinier look and a One of One logo engraved onto the card’s side.

Around a year ago, Panini’s Triple Logoman of LeBron from the previous Flawless set had everyone buzzing. The NBA card itself contained three Logoman patches from the jerseys James wore with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers. Due to its rarity as One of One card, and its innate popularity amongst basketball fans, the LeBron James Triple Logoman reached a value of $2.4 million after Goldin auctioned it.

In the case of this new Triple Logoman from Panini, there’s interest in it since the NBA card features three of the most popular stars in the league today. Apart from James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, there’s Curry, undoubtedly the best shooter in the game. Joining the two is the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, one of the NBA’s best offensive players and seen as among the few who can inherit the throne after Curry and James have retired.

With these three stars and their jersey patches on it, there’s a big chance for Panini’s latest Logoman to set the market on fire. Keep an eye out as it could fetch a lot of money once it goes public.