The Boston Red Sox might be a step closer to seeing part of what they got back in return for Rafael Devers.

Red Sox righty Jordan Hicks will throw live batting practice on Thursday. He is expected to receive a rehab assignment next week, and join the big league club shortly thereafter, as reported by Tim Healey.

The San Francisco Giants sent Hicks to Boston as part of the blockbuster trade for Devers on Sunday. The 28-year-old has struggled so far in 2025. Prior to the right toe inflammation that has kept him out since June 3rd, he posted a 6.47 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across nine starts and 13 total games.

Hicks has been both a starter and a reliever over the course of his career. But, it appears as though the Red Sox intend to utilize him as a reliever.

“We’re absolutely excited about bringing Jordan Hicks, a dominant late-inning reliever, into our mix,” chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said.

Boston’s bullpen has a respectable 3.43 ERA, and some of Hicks’ best years came while he was trusted in late-game situations. He earned a 3.29 ERA splitting time between the St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays in 2023. Additionally, Hicks ranked in the 96th percentile in GB% and the 83rd percentile in K% that same season.

The Houston native’s sinker is his main weapon. He threw the pitch 62 percent of the time in his effective 2023 season, and has thrown in 53 percent of the time this season. Command and his ability to induce whiffs will be critical to his success once he joins the Red Sox.

At his best, Hicks can generate soft contact. But, Boston might be hoping to see Hicks find his 2023 form that saw him miss barrels while still being able to produce ground balls. Hopefully, he can give the ball club another reliable late inning arm.