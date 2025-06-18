The Boston Red Sox might be a step closer to seeing part of what they got back in return for Rafael Devers.

Red Sox righty Jordan Hicks will throw live batting practice on Thursday. He is expected to receive a rehab assignment next week, and join the big league club shortly thereafter, as reported by Tim Healey.

The San Francisco Giants sent Hicks to Boston as part of the blockbuster trade for Devers on Sunday. The 28-year-old has struggled so far in 2025. Prior to the right toe inflammation that has kept him out since June 3rd, he posted a 6.47 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across nine starts and 13 total games.

Hicks has been both a starter and a reliever over the course of his career. But, it appears as though the Red Sox intend to utilize him as a reliever.

Article Continues Below
More Boston Red Sox News
San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) greets his new teammates in the dugout before taking on the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Oracle Park.
Pedro Martinez calls out Red Sox legend David Ortiz over Rafael Devers situationBenedetto Vitale ·
Diamondbacks news: Torey Lovullo's hilarious reaction to Red Sox Rafael Devers trade
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo’s hilarious reaction to Red Sox Rafael Devers tradeChris Spiering ·
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (left) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins with third baseman Rafael Devers (11) in the third inning at Target Field.
Xander Bogaerts gets real on Giants stunning Rafael Devers tradeQuinn Allen ·
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit:
Red Sox rumors: Boston used AI bot to interview baseball ops candidateOwen Crisafulli ·
Boston Red Sox first baseman Romy Gonzalez (23) reacts to designated hitter Rafael Devers' (11) one run home run during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.
Bob Melvin reveals where Rafael Devers will play for the GiantsBrayden Haena ·
Boston Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu (52) looks back at the dug out to celebrate a base hit against the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning at American Family Field.
Red Sox’s Wilyer Abreu ‘up for anything’ after Rafael Devers tradeZachary Howell ·

“We’re absolutely excited about bringing Jordan Hicks, a dominant late-inning reliever, into our mix,” chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said.

Boston’s bullpen has a respectable 3.43 ERA, and some of Hicks’ best years came while he was trusted in late-game situations. He earned a 3.29 ERA splitting time between the St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays in 2023. Additionally, Hicks ranked in the 96th percentile in GB% and the 83rd percentile in K% that same season.

The Houston native’s sinker is his main weapon. He threw the pitch 62 percent of the time in his effective 2023 season, and has thrown in 53 percent of the time this season. Command and his ability to induce whiffs will be critical to his success once he joins the Red Sox.

At his best, Hicks can generate soft contact. But, Boston might be hoping to see Hicks find his 2023 form that saw him miss barrels while still being able to produce ground balls. Hopefully, he can give the ball club another reliable late inning arm.