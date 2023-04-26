After trading up to the first overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, many around the NFL believe that the Carolina Panthers will add their quarterback of the future. Whether it be Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, or Kentucky’s Will Levis is still unknown. But what is clear is that one of these rookie signal-callers will soon take the field in Carolina. Newly signed veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen believes that the Panthers have built an offense that a young QB1 can thrive from day one.

On Wednesday, while speaking with the media, Adam Thielen spoke about the Panthers offense. He also acknowledged how they could look with a rookie quarterback leading the charge.

“I think between the organization, the leadership from the top down, I think that’s what been put in place to help someone be successful, whoever that is. There’s going to be a learning curve, that’s the NFL. It’s a lot different. But we’re excited as leadership to help whoever it is,” said Adam Thielen via ESPN’s David Newton.

He then added, “It doesn’t matter what position comes in here, as rookies like anywhere, you try to be a leader. You try to mentor them no matter who they are or what they are, or if they’re playing or not playing. You try to mentor them and help them, through good times and bad times. Again, you try to focus on yourself individually and as a team.”

With Adam Thielen and the rest of the veterans on the Panthers, the team has put together a group full of leaders. It appears that they are ready to help whoever will be leading the charge as their QB1 2023 and beyond.