The Carolina Panthers will take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 to decide which team is the NFC South’s most inept. While the Saints enter the matchup seriously banged up, the Panthers’ latest injury report is equally depressing.

Carolina has ruled out wide receiver Adam Thielen and rookie running back Jonathon Brooks for Week 9, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on X. Panthers’ wideout Xavier Legette is questionable for Sunday with a toe injury.

Carolina selected Legette with the 32nd overall pick in the 2024 draft out of South Carolina. The rookie WR has had to step into a larger than expected role after Thielen injured his hamstring against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3. The Panthers moved Thielen to the injured reserve ahead of Week 4. While the 12th-year veteran hasn’t been able to return to action, Carolina did open Thielen’s 21-day practice window prior to Week 8.

After 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Thielen signed with the Panthers for the 2023 season. The team added Legette in the draft and landed Diontae Johnson in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, providing second-year quarterback Bryce Young with solid depth at receiver. However, the Panthers sent Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens after Week 8 and Thielen has been unable to suit up, which just leaves Legette, who’s dealing with his own injury.

Panthers’ WR Adam Thielen will miss his sixth game with a hamstring injury

Meanwhile, Brooks, who the Panthers took in the second round of the 2024 draft, has yet to make his NFL debut. The rookie RB suffered a season-ending knee injury last year while still in college. He opted to enter the draft despite undergoing surgery. While Brooks hasn’t been able to take the field yet, the Panthers opened his 21-day practice window prior to Week 7.

With Brooks sidelined, Chuba Hubbard continues to carry the load for Carolina. Miles Sanders has operated as the change-of-pace back but he could be traded ahead of the NFL’s November 5 trade deadline.

With the majority of their skill position players banged up or out of action entirely, Carolina is also navigating a frustrating and depressing quarterback situation. The Panthers benched sophomore passer Bryce Young after two weeks of flat out terrible play. The team turned to veteran QB Andy Dalton in Week 3 and the Red Rifle delivered a win against the Raiders – the team's only win of the season.

But Dalton got hurt in Week 7 during a blowout loss to the Washington Commanders – his fourth straight loss as Carolina’s starter. The team turned back to Young with Dalton down and Bryce played a little better. He threw his first two touchdowns of the season, as well as two more interceptions, and the team again lost badly. Young now has two touchdowns and five interceptions in five games this season.

Young has struggled mightily in Carolina but the team selected him first overall in last year’s draft. Despite the investment, the Panthers plan on sending Young back to the bench when the 37-year-old Dalton is healthy enough to play.

The 1-7 Panthers will take on the 2-6 Saints at home in Week 9. If the Panthers win, they'll move into a tie for last place due to their season-opening loss in New Orleans.