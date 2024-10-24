With a record of 1-6 and an epic fail at the quarterback position, the Carolina Panthers are going nowhere fast. So, making a trade before Nov. 5 makes sense, and they have a running back to offer. But there is one RB the Panthers will not trade, according to David Newton on espn.com.

“Who could be on the move? Miles Sanders,” Newton wrote. “Coach Dave Canales has said he doesn't see Carolina trading (Dionte) Johnson, even though he can become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason. That could change if the losing continues and the right offer comes along, but it doesn't seem likely. A source close to the situation told ESPN that (Chuba) Hubbard would not be traded even though (Jonathan) Brooks will be ready to play soon. That leaves Sanders, who has two years left on his contract (though Carolina has an out in 2025). He's a proven back who could help a team in need.”

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard is proving too valuable to move.

Production is important in the NFL, regardless of style points for the player or the team. And Hubbard, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has production. Over four weeks, he rushed for 92 yards or more and had two 100-yard outings.

Things slowed down last week as he went for 52 yards on 17 carries. But the Panthers fell way behind early against the Commanders, and the running game became an afterthought. Hubbard also had a game with five catches for 55 yards and a touchdown in the 36-22 win over the Raiders in Week 3.

So even though Brooks is getting closer to his rookie debut, the Panthers like what they have in Hubbard. Canales said trade decisions won’t be made until they get enough information about what they have in Brooks.

“We just gotta get Jonathon out there, see where he’s at,” Canales said. Take a good evaluation of him playing football, moving around with confidence, and then we’ll make those decisions.”

Canales said Hubbard’s value extends beyond the statistics.

“It’s just the way that he comes to work every day with the focus and mentality to get better,” Canales said. “He truly has that mentality that I love, that I wish we can all grow to as a group. And he improves — every day in practice, game to game in the different ways he presses, runs, picks up protection, or runs certain routes. He’s in this relentless pursuit to find his best, and that’s the leadership that we need.”

What does Sanders have to offer?

Canales seemed sky-high on Sanders before the season began, according to apnews.com.

“He has looked fantastic,” Canales said. “He came into camp with this focus and this seriousness about the way he worked. (And) he is emerging as a leader.”

And Sanders seemed to be ready to put a disastrous 2023 season behind him. But the once-coveted Sanders, a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has been a non-factor on a bad team.