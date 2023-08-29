The Carolina Panthers will be without a key offensive lineman for at least the first four games of the season. Starting guard Auston Corbett will begin the season on the PUP list, meaning he'll have to miss at least the first four games of the season, according to Joe Person.

Corbett did not miss a game from 2020-2022, playing in 50 straight contests with the Los Angeles Rams and the Panthers. He played in every game, regular season and postseason, for the Rams as they won the Super Bowl in 2021.

Corbett tore his ACL in the final game of the 2022 season. The Panthers were already out of playoff contention and were playing their division rival New Orleans Saints.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Corbett may be able to return at some point in the first half of the season, but his consecutive games streak will come to an end. The Panthers will also have to get through the first month or so of the season without a very good lineman.

Torn ACLs are never easy to come back from but the recovery time continues to minimize ever so slightly. If Corbett can get back on the field just over nine months after his injury, that is a win for all parties. It's especially a win for him and the Panthers if he's able to play at a high level again.

The Panthers open their season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. A lot of eyes will be on Bryce Young as he tries to will Carolina to a division title in a weak NFC South.