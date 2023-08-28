The Carolina Panthers had a disappointing 2022 NFL season. It was marred by instability. However, the team is looking to turn things around in 2023, and they recently made a bold move to pick Bryce Young in the 2023 NFL draft. As the team prepares for the new season, there is one last-minute trade they must make to improve their chances of success. In this article, we will explore why the Panthers must trade Yetur Gross-Matos before the 2023 NFL season begins.

Carolina Panthers' Performance in the 2022 NFL Season

The Panthers faced significant challenges and experienced a lackluster performance in 2022. Their final record of 7-10 was far from the expectations set at the beginning of the season. This left fans with a significant sense of disappointment.

Offensively, the Panthers encountered difficulties that hindered their ability to consistently move the ball down the field and put points on the scoreboard. The team's offensive line struggled to provide sufficient pass protection, resulting in a high number of sacks and limited time for pass plays to develop. This, in turn, contributed to their 29th ranking in total offense. The receiving corps, while showing flashes of potential, also struggled with consistency. Additionally, the running game faced obstacles with injuries to key running backs. This further limited their offensive options.

Defensively, the Panthers faced challenges in maintaining a strong front against opposing offenses. With a 22nd ranking in total defense, the team struggled to effectively stop both the run and the pass. Their defensive line, while showing promise at times, lacked the consistent pressure needed to disrupt opposing quarterbacks. This put added pressure on the secondary, leading to difficulties in preventing big plays down the field.

Having said those things, 2023 might usher in a new era in Carolina. Bryce Young is now in town along with key additions like Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen, and DJ Chark Jr. Still, the Panthers can perhaps explore one last-minute deal to improve their odds even more.

Now let's look at the perfect last-minute trade the Panthers must make before Week 1 of 2023 NFL season.

Yetur Gross-Matos's Career So Far in the NFL

Yetur Gross-Matos was selected by the Panthers in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. He has had a solid three seasons so far. Over the course of that time, he has recorded 106 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. Gross-Matos showed flashes of his potential as a pass rusher and run defender, and he has the physical tools to become a force in the NFL.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Tom Brady, meet Yetur Gross-Matos 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/0AL8QaaCu0 — Onward State (@OnwardState) January 1, 2023

Why Trade Yetur Gross-Matos

In the previous season, Yetur Gross-Matos found an opportunity to flourish as a full-time starter. This marked a turning point in his career after overcoming health-related setbacks. He showcased his defensive prowess by amassing a career-best 54 total tackles. Despite this notable improvement, there was a slight regression in his pass-rushing effectiveness. While he had secured 3.5 sacks the year prior, his sack count dipped to 2.5 during the 2022 season.

Recent developments within the Panthers organization have also cast uncertainty on his future with the team. This uncertainty was magnified when the Panthers made the strategic move of signing veteran edge-rusher Justin Houston. This signals a potential shift in the team's defensive strategy. Paired with Brian Burns, Houston's signing might suggest a shifting focus on immediate performance and veteran leadership. This means the team may no longer rely so much on younger talents.

Contract Considerations

This intriguing dynamic coincides with Gross-Matos entering the critical fourth and final season of his rookie contract. The team's decision to pursue a veteran presence like Houston could imply that Gross-Matos may not align with their long-term vision. Of course, this prompts speculation about his potential departure from the roster. Furthermore, the Panthers exhibited their commitment to bolstering their defensive lineup by utilizing a third-round draft pick to secure DJ Johnson. He's a promising talent who occupies a similar edge-rushing position.

Considering these factors, a strategic trade involving Yetur Gross-Matos becomes plausible. Should the team manage to secure a late-round draft pick or a seasoned player in exchange for the Penn State standout, it could present more immediate value. This prospective trade could not only provide Gross-Matos with an opportunity to explore new horizons. It would also enable the Panthers to optimize their resources and align their roster more effectively with their evolving defensive strategy.

Team Outlook

The Carolina Panthers are looking to bounce back in the 2023 NFL season. As such, they have made some bold moves to improve their chances of success. Trading for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft was a major move, and it shows that the team is committed to finding a franchise quarterback. The Panthers also made some other key acquisitions in the offseason, including signing guys like Sanders, Thielen, and Chark Jr. If the team can address their needs on offense and continue to improve on defense, they could be a playoff contender in the upcoming season.

However, to address these needs, they must trade Yetur Gross-Matos before the season begins. While Gross-Matos has shown potential as a pass rusher and run defender, the team needs to focus on finding more weapons and improving their offensive line. If the Panthers can make the right moves in the last stretch of the preseason, they could be a playoff contender in the upcoming season.