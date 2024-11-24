The Carolina Panthers have not had the 2024 season that they hoped for. Carolina is 3-7 heading into Week 12 and is on a two-game winning streak. The Panthers seemed to have rebounded after benching QB Bryce Young earlier this season. Now they are getting a few key playmakers back before a huge game against the Chiefs.

Panthers rookie running back Jonathon Brooks is slated to make his NFL debut against the Chiefs on Sunday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. Brooks has been dealing with a knee injury he suffered during his final collegiate season. He is finally healthy enough to take the field in the NFL.

This is consistent with comments made by head coach Dave Canales on Saturday.

Carolina should also have receiver Adam Thielen back in the lineup. Thielen was dealing with a hamstring injury, but is expected to play on Sunday.

This is great news for a Panthers team that desperately needs more weapons on offense. Adding Brooks into the lineup gives Carolina a potent one-two punch in the backfield with him and Chuba Hubbard. The Panthers also seem to be honing in on their best pass catchers. Ja'Tavion Sanders is now a starter at tight end and the Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen, and Jalen Coker seem to unquestionably be the team's best receivers.

The Panthers will need all the firepower they can get if they want to beat the Chiefs on Sunday.

Panthers sticking with QB Bryce Young for huge matchup against Chiefs

The Panthers have decided to stick with Bryce Young at quarterback. Young will lead Carolina into a huge game against Kansas City.

“Bryce will play this week,” Canales said in his presser on Monday, via team reporter Sheena Quick. “This is about the continued progress. It's about Bryce looking more and more confident as he's out there. In Germany, I just felt a real confidence and aggressiveness to his play and of course, the end result, winning. He continues to do things to put us in a position to put him back out there and continue to build on that.”

Young has not played much better statistically than he did during his rookie season. However, he has limited his mistakes and has shown he can lead the Panthers to wins.

Young has thrown for 521 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions over the last three games. He will need to bring his A-game against the Chiefs.